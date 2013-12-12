Escondido, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/12/2013 -- Estrogen, the general name for a group of hormone compounds within the body, is the main sex hormone in women and is essential to the menstrual cycle. Particularly important in the reproductive process for women, this hormone is released during a woman’s menstrual cycle and can sometimes wreak havoc on a woman’s physical and emotional status, limiting their activities of daily living.



Although there really is no scientific explanation for why some women suffer more severe PMS symptoms than others, it is known that some women are more sensitive to the hormonal shifts that occur during the menstrual cycle. It is also reported that 2-10% of women have significant premenstrual symptoms that are more severe and separate from the normal discomfort associated with menstruation in healthy women.



Because the professionals at Diet Doc are consistently searching for innovative approaches to continue providing the safest and most effective products available on today’s market, the company is excited to add EstroFactors to their already impressive collection of healthy living supplements to help women function comfortably every day, even during the menstrual cycle, without suffering from painful and irritating PMS symptoms, even while on the Diet Doc hCG diet plan. Designed to relieve the common PMS symptoms, such as breast tenderness, cramping and irritability, women who supplement their diet with EstroFactors are reporting that this amazing supplement decreases their typical PMS symptoms, allowing them to accomplish their normal tasks efficiently and comfortably.



Committed to providing only the highest quality diet products and healthy prescription and non-prescription vitamin and mineral supplements, all Diet Doc products are manufactured in their own, fully licensed, FDA approved, United States based pharmacies. For added convenience, all products are delivered directly to patient’s homes and include a Certificate of Analysis, performed by a third party laboratory, detailing the quality and quantity of all active ingredients. These products cannot be found in stores and are available to Diet Doc clients subsequent to a satisfactory medical evaluation.



Women who suffer from severe PMS symptoms are urged to take advantage of Diet Doc’s special 25% holiday savings on all supplements by calling today to order EstroFactors to put an end to painful and irritating PMS symptoms.



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San Diego, CA

(800) 272-0482

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http://www.hcgtreatments.com/



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