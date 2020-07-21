PNCB Demand to Witness Growth on Account of Increasing Demand for Intermediate Chemicals in Dyes & Pigments and Rubber Chemicals

MUMBAI, MAHARASHTRA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/21/2020 -- Prismane Consulting is pleased to publish its Global P-Nitrochlorobenzene (PNCB) Market Study Report and Techno-Commercial Market Model.This report forms a part of the Polymers & Plastic Strategy studies recently published by Prismane Consulting.



India witnessed additions in the existing capacities of P-Nitrochlorobenzene (PNCB), which indicated a strong growth in its demand. Various new environmental clearance applications have been approved in recent years for future capacity expansions or new plant set up in India. This shows new upcoming capacity additions by various players in the P-Nitrochlorobenzene market. Rising demand for PNCB from dye manufacturers, API manufacturers and other chemical producers is pushing the new capacity additions in the country. Leading P-Nitrochlorobenzene producers are integrating their production facility to increase their profit margin and also to cope up with the increasing competition from Chinese players. Conclusively new and upcoming capacities in India are bolstering the P-Nitrochlorobenzene market growth.



Global P-Nitrochlorobenzene market is mainly driven by Asia-Pacific region owing to strong demand from end use applications in China & India. China is major producer as well as consumer of the P-Nitrochlorobenzene (PNCB) and accounts for more than 78% global capacities for PNCB. Indian P-Nitrochlorobenzene market has grown with more than 20% growth rate in two last decades. The P-Nitrochlorobenzene consumption in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of about 11.9% in the forecast period till 2025. All the other regions except Asia-Pacific will grow below the average growth rates.



The PNCB Market Study Report 2020 describes the global PNCB market, with focus on the country, applications and other end-use scenarios. The study provides:



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Demand-Supply Balance& Market Analysis

- PNCBMarket data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- PNCB Market analysis for Production, Capacity, Demand, at Regional and Country level

- Demand Composition, by Type and Applications

- Pricing Analysis

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Process technology

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



About Prismane Consulting

Prismane Consulting is a unique consulting and market research firm providing management, economic and technical expertise across the global Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Polymers, Materials and Energy value chain. The company has been advising clients on their key strategic issues solving their toughest and most critical business problems. We have helped some of the fortune 500 companies develop their strategic plans by tracking and interpreting market dynamics.

Prismane consulting has completed a number of multi-client studies and projects. It offers Market Studies, World Analysis and Strategy Reports related to Refining, Chemicals, Petrochemicals, Plastic & Polymers and Materials.



