Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Pneumatic and Sealing Products Market in China 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Pneumatic and Sealing Products market in China to grow at a CAGR of 23.60 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for pneumatic and sealing products from various end-user industries. The Pneumatic and Sealing Products market in China has also been witnessing rapid technological advancements. However, the increasing vendor competition in the market could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Pneumatic and Sealing Products Market in China 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Pneumatic and Sealing Products market in China and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Camozzi S.p.A., CKD Corp., Dandong Colossus Group Co. Ltd., Freudenberg & Co. KG, John Crane Inc., Qingdao TKS Sealing Industry Co. Ltd., Wuxi HuaTong Pneumatic Manufacturing Co., Ltd., and Zhaoqing Fangda Pneumatic Co., Ltd.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are AIGI Industrial Group of Companies Ltd., Anhui Zhongding Sealing Parts Co. Ltd., China Pneumatic Corp., Cixi Hengli Packing & Sealing Co., Ltd., Dongguan Cnisoo Spraying Tools Co. Ltd., Eagle Burgmann Industries Inc., Fenghua Xinchao Automatization Component Co. Ltd., Festo Corp., MFC Sealing Technology Co. Ltd., Ningbo Jiaerling Pneumatic Machinery Co., Ltd., SMC Corp., Zhejiang Fore Machinery & Electronic Co. Ltd., and Zhejiang Rongpeng Air Tools Co. Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?



What are key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details provided within the report.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/141997/pneumatic-and-sealing-products-market-in-china-2012-2016.html