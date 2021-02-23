New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2021 -- The world market for Pneumatic Nebulizers Market was valued at 866.9 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1.44 billion USD in 2026, at a CAGR of 6.6 %. The nebulizer is a medical device that converts the drug into fog and sends it directly to the lungs. These are medical equipment used to treat respiratory conditions such as COPD, cystic fibrosis, and asthma. Ventilated pneumatic and pneumatic respiratory nebulizers are the two types of pneumatic nebulizers widely used in the global market. Ventilated pneumatic nebulizers use two similar unidirectional valves that help prevent the elimination of aerosols in the ecosystem. The use of two similar unidirectional valves helps to reduce the risk of contamination because the patient does not exhale into the reservoir. Breath activated nebulizers help increase the aerosol delivery of the drug by producing an aerosol during inhalation. As a result, these devices only generate aerosols when the patient inhales.



The prevalence of respiratory diseases, associated with the rising geriatric population is fueling the progression of this market. The market is also based on the use of portable nebulizers. Home care devices have grown in popularity in recent years. Product miniaturization and technological advances are leading to the adoption of home health care devices. Home health care is a cost-effective alternative to expensive hospital stays, which should stimulate the nebulizer market.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Pneumatic Nebulizers market and profiled in the report are:



Aerogen Limited, Allied Healthcare Products Inc., Briggs Healthcare, Becton Dickinson and Company, Heyer Medical AG, OMRON Corporation, PARI Medical Holdings GmbH, Philips Respironics Inc., Salter Labs, TaiDoc Technologies and others.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Ultrasonic Nebulizers

Pneumatic Nebulizers

Mesh Nebulizers



End Users (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)



Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Home care



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Growing incidences of respiratory diseases



3.2. Surging geriatric population base, susceptible to chronic conditions



3.3. Technological advancements in terms of device



3.4. Easy availability of compact nebulizers ideal for home use



3.5. Surging awareness regarding the benefits of pneumatic nebulizers



Chapter 4. Pneumatic Nebulizers Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Pneumatic Nebulizers Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Value Chain Analysis, 2018-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Pneumatic Nebulizers Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Pneumatic Nebulizers market and its competitive landscape.



