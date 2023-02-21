Hyderabad, Telengana -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2023 -- Overview:



Pneumatic tourniquets are single or dual-bladder inflatable cuffs that are used to apply pressure on the arterial blood flow in a limb in order to generate a bloodless surgical field. A pneumatic tourniquet can be used to regulate blood flow in the extremities.



Book Your Free Sample Copy of This Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/pneumatic-tourniquets-market



Market Size and Future Apprehension:



According to the most recent DataM Intelligence analysis, the worldwide "Pneumatic Tourniquets Market" is expected to grow at CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2023-2030.



Market Dynamics:



Drivers:



The rise in the incidence of degenerative bone disorders can be related to the rising number of orthopaedic and plastic procedures done, as well as an increase in accidental accidents and falls.



The growing number of orthopaedic and plastic procedures done is likely to dominate this market sector.

According to the National Health Services (NHS) report "Hospital Accident & Emergency Activity, 2019-20," there were 25 million attendances in Accident and Emergency (A&E) departments at NHS hospitals in the year 2019-20, up 1% from the previous year in 2018-19 and up 17% from the year 2010-11. The rising number of accident-related emergency room visits is expected to boost demand for wound care operations, driving need for pneumatic tourniquets for bloodless and dry surgical procedures. This is likely to increase the growth of the market under consideration.



Restraints:



The lack of competent professionals to handle the systems during surgery is expected to stymie industry expansion.



Pneumatic tourniquets are used by skilled medical personnel during surgical operations to temporarily obstruct blood flow in the patient's extremities.



Segmentation Analysis:



Pneumatic Tourniquets Market is Segmented By Type, Application



By Type:



- Single Bladder

- Dual Bladder



By Application:



- Orthopedic Surgery

- Plastic Surgery

- Others



Competitive Landscape:



The worldwide pneumatic tourniquets market is relatively competitive, with both local and global players present. Some of the important companies that are contributing to the market's growth include



- Stryker

- Zimmer Biomet

- Ulrich medical

- AneticAid

- VBM Medizintechnik GmbH

- Dessillions & Dutrillaux (D&D) and DSMAREF Co.Ltd.



The key companies are implementing various growth strategies, such as product releases, acquisitions, and partnerships, to contribute to the worldwide growth of Pneumatic Tourniquets.



Read Complete Report Summary and TOC: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/pneumatic-tourniquets-market



Regional Analysis:



The North American region accounts for the majority of the worldwide pneumatic tourniquets market.

Factors such as the region's growing senior population, healthcare infrastructure, better reimbursement policies, and the rising burden of orthopaedics and other disorders are expected to boost the North American pneumatic tourniquet market.



About Us:



DataM Intelligence 4Market Research is a market intelligence platform that gives access to syndicated, customized reports and consulting to its clients in one place. As a firm with rich experience in research and consulting across multiple domains, we are a one-stop solution that will cater to clients needs in key business areas. DataM Intelligence has an online platform whose coverage includes industries such as chemicals and materials, agriculture, health care services, animal feed and food & beverages, among others. Our platform has Insights into markets that uncover the latest market research data distinct from the competition. With coverage across ten major industries in the marketplace research, DataM Intelligence benefits thousands of companies by helping them take their innovations early to the market by providing a complete view of the market with statistical forecasts. Our strategy-centric framework and value-added services will give individuals and corporates easy access and custom personalization to research and markets.