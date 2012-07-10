Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/10/2012 -- Pneumonia Therapeutics - Pipeline Assessment and Market Forecasts to 2018 report is an essential source of information and analysis on the global pneumonia therapeutics market, identifying the key trends shaping and driving the market. The report also provides insights on the prevalent competitive landscape and the emerging players expected to significantly alter the market positioning of the current market leaders. Most importantly, the report provides valuable insights on the pipeline products in the global pneumonia therapeutics sector.



GlobalData estimated the pneumonia therapeutics market to be worth $1,988m in 2010. It is forecast to decline at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 1.1% to reach $1,815m by 2018. The market deteriorated during 2005-2010 owing to the patent expiries of major drugs such as Zithromax (azithromycin), Zosyn (piperacillin-tazobactam) and Levaquin (levofloxacin) in 2005, 2007 and 2010 respectively. The decline during the forecast period can be attributed to the expected patent expiry of Avelox (moxifloxacin), Tygacil (tigecycline) in 2014 and 2016 respectively. Zyvox (linezolid) will also lose its patent protection in 2015 in the US and 2016 in Europe and Japan. The late stage pipeline lacks molecules that act against antibiotic-resistant bacterial strains and is therefore unlikely to have a significant impact on the market.



Scope



The report provides information on the key drivers and challenges of the pneumonia therapeutics market. Its scope includes -

- Annual data on the seven key markets (the US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, the UK and Japan) for pneumonia therapeutics, with historic data from 2005 to 2010 and forecasts to 2018.

- Pipeline analysis data providing information on the different phases of development, mechanisms of action and emerging trends. Pipeline candidates for pneumonia fall under major therapeutic classes as immunomodulators, penicillin-binding proteins (PBPs) inhibitor, and ribosomal 50S subunit inhibitor.

- Analysis of the current and future competition in the global pneumonia therapeutics market is provided. The key market players covered are Pfizer and Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd.

- An insightful review of the key industry drivers, restraints and challenges. Each trend is independently researched to provide a qualitative analysis of its implications.

- Key topics coverage, including strategic a competitor assessment, market characterization and unmet needs analysis, as well as their implications for the pneumonia therapeutics market.

- Analysis of key recent licensing and partnership agreements in the pneumonia therapeutics market.



Reasons to buy



The report will enhance your decision making capability. It will allow you to -

- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipelines.

- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global pneumonia therapeutics market.

- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments and companies likely to impact the global pneumonia therapeutics market in the future.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.

- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments and strategic partnerships.

- What’s the next big thing in the global pneumonia therapeutics market landscape? – Identify, understand and capitalize.



