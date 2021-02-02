Pneumonia Vaccine Market to See Huge Growth by 2025: Pfizer, Sanofi Pasteur, Panacea Drugs

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/02/2021 -- Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Pneumonia Vaccine Market with latest edition released by AMA.

Key Players in This Report Include,

Pfizer Inc. (United States),GlaxoSmithKline plc. (United Kingdom),Merck & Co., Inc. (United States),Sanofi Pasteur (France),Serum Institute of India Private Limited (India),Astellas Pharma Inc. (Japan),CSL Limited (Australia),Emergent Biosolutions, Inc. (United States),Biological E limited (India),Panacea Drugs Pvt. Ltd. (India)



Brief Summary of Pneumonia Vaccine:

Pneumonia is a lung infection which occurs in one or both the lungs caused by bacteria, fungi or viruses. Bacterial pneumonia is the common form occurring in adults. Pneumonia results in inflammation in the air sacs (known as alveoli) of the lungs, that results in filling the alveoli with fluid, so causing breathing problems. This disease is common in young children, older adults are at high risk of severe pneumococcal infections and even death. Growing prevalence of pneumonia across the globe, increasing government focus on immunization programs for pneumonia, as well as introduction of novel pneumococcal vaccines such as PCV10 are the factors that drive growth of global Pneumonia Vaccine market. Pneumonia Vaccine such as Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV13), and Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine (PPSV23) are used for treatment of Pneumonia.



Restraints

- High Cost of Vaccine Development



Opportunities

- High Growth Prospects in Emerging Markets and Advancement of Protein-Based Combination Pneumococcal Vaccines



The Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine (PCV13), Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine (PPSV23)), Patient Type (Pediatric Patients, Adult Patients), Distribution Channel (Clinics, Hospitals, Others)



Regions Covered in the Pneumonia Vaccine Market:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Key Points Covered in the Table of Content:

Chapter 1 to explain Introduction, market review, market risk and opportunities, market driving force, product scope of Pneumonia Vaccine Market;

Chapter 2 to inspect the leading manufacturers (Cost Structure, Raw Material) with sales Analysis, revenue Analysis, and price Analysis of Pneumonia Vaccine Market;

Chapter 3 to show the focused circumstance among the best producers, with deals, income, and Pneumonia Vaccine market share 2020;

Chapter 4 to display the regional analysis of Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market with revenue and sales of an industry, from 2020 to 2022;

Chapter 5, 6, 7 to analyze the key countries (United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea & Taiwan), with sales, revenue and market share in key regions;

Chapter 8 and 9 to exhibit International and Regional Marketing Type Analysis, Supply Chain Analysis, Trade Type Analysis;

Chapter 10 and 11 to analyze the market by product type and application/end users (industry sales, share, and growth rate) from 2020 to 2026

Chapter 12 to show Pneumonia Vaccine Market forecast by regions, forecast by type and forecast by application with revenue and sales, from 2020 to 2025;

Chapter 13, 14 & 15 to specify Research Findings and Conclusion, Appendix, methodology and data source of Pneumonia Vaccine market buyers, merchants, dealers, sales channel.



