The global pneumonia vaccines market was valued at $7.09 billion in 2017 and is anticipated to achieve $10.8 billion by 2027, rising at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2027.



What's Pneumonia Vaccine?



The pneumonia vaccine helps shield us from pneumococcal illness. There are two varieties of vaccines out there for pneumonia: PCV13 and PPSV23. This vaccine is normally gentle and resolves in just a few days. The vaccine shots advisable varies with age. PCV13 protects towards 13 varieties of pneumococcal micro organism whereas that of PPSV23 protects towards 23 varieties. These vaccines not solely prevent infections within the toddler but additionally assist resist the infections from spreading to others and features by encouraging the physique to supply antibodies towards pneumococcal micro organism. The vaccine is bifurcated into two varieties together with Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine and Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine. Three varieties of products out there on this vaccine are Prevnar 13, Synflorix, and Pneumovax 23. The distribution channel of pneumonia vaccine is Distribution Partner Companies, Non-governmental Organizations, and Government Authorities.



Global Pneumonia Vaccine Market Overview



The rising prevalence of pneumococcal illness and powerful monetary help & favorable authorities initiatives are anticipated to drive the pneumonia vaccine market over the expected years. Pneumonia is the only largest infectious reason behind demise in infants worldwide. Globally, roughly 150 million new instances of pneumonia happen yearly amongst kids youthful than 5 years. Pneumonia impacts kids and families, however the prevalence is discovered excessive in rural areas; most instances are present in South Asia and sub-Saharan Africa. Malnutrition or undernourishment, particularly in infants who usually are not solely breastfed weakens the kid's immune system. WHO and UNICEF built-in a International action plan for pneumonia and diarrhea (GAPPD) that goals to speed up pneumonia management with a mixture of interventions to guard and stop vaccination.



There are particular restraints and challenges confronted which may hinder the market progress. Elements such as lack of understanding amongst the rural inhabitants and the excessive cost of pneumonia vaccines are prone to act as market restraints.



Pneumonia Vaccine Market by Vaccine Type



- Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine

- Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine



The Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine segment is expected to hold the largest market share



Pneumonia Vaccine Market by Product Type



- Prevnar 13

- Synflorix

- Pneumovax 23



Prevnar 13 is predicted to hold the most significant position



Pneumonia Vaccine Market by Distribution Channel



- Distribution Partner Companies

- Non-governmental Organizations

- Government Authorities



Non-governmental Organizations are anticipated to hold the largest market share



Pneumonia Vaccine Market by Geography



- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the world



The largest share in the market will be dominated by North America



Key Players In Pneumonia Vaccine Market



- Glaxosmithkline plc.

- LG Chem Ltd.

- Merck & Co., Inc.

- Panacea Biotec Limited

- Pfizer Inc.

- Pnuvax Incorporated

- Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.

- Shenzhen Kangtai Biological Products Co., Ltd. (Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Corporation Limited)

- SK Bioscience

- Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd..



