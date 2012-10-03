PNG Hosting a Volunteer & Beer Event with the People City Mission and Blue Blood Brewery

Lincoln, NE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2012 -- PNG is excited to announce their next social which is a Volunteer & Beer event with the People’s City Mission and Blue Blood Brewery. This volunteer event is dedicated to helping the People’s City Mission gear up for the upcoming holiday season, one of their busiest times of year. The volunteering portion of the event will take place from 3pm to 5pm on October 4th, 2012. Following the volunteer work at the Mission, the community is invited to a social at Blue Blood Brewery from 4:30pm to 6:30pm. Volunteers and community members alike will be rewarded with beer sampling and food provided by Blue Blood Brewery and PNG.



PNG Lincoln is a professional networking group in Lincoln, Nebraska dedicated to helping small business owners make the most of professional connections in the community. PNG strives to establish relationships with some of Lincoln’s most influential people and help grow business through networking. Holding regular meetings, socials, and giving back to the community with fundraising and volunteer efforts, PNG is a networking group that is about relationships, the community, and making a difference.



Blue Blood Brewing Company began producing beers in Lincoln, Nebraska is December 2011. The brewery began when police officer Brian Podwinski was injured and retired from the Lincoln Police Department. Since then, the President and Co-Founder discovered his passion brewing beer and, after joining with Jason Goodwin, opened a brewery that emphasizes their background in law enforcement, the true heart and soul of the company. Like PNG, Blue Blood does their best to give back to the community and take part in community to make a difference in and around Lincoln.



This is a great opportunity to not only make a difference in the community but to network, meet some great people, and try some great local beer.



For more information or to volunteer, please visit http://www.pnglincoln.com/