PoachedJobs.com Launches in Boston and D.C.

Portland, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2013 -- Poachedjobs.com (Poached)click my link , a specialized job site built exclusively for the food and drink industry, will be available to restaurateurs and job-seekers in Boston and the Washington, D.C. area this fall. The addition marks the tenth major metropolitan market for the job search site.



Today, the U.S. hospitality industry employs more than 14 million part- and full-time workers. With an industry turnover rate of higher than 60 percent, some eight million jobs need to be filled each year. That means qualified hospitality talent is nearly always in demand.



According to the National Restaurant Association, hospitality sales are projected to reach a record high of $660.5 billion this year, representing a 3.8 percent increase from 2012. This course is expected to continue and Poached founders, Peter Bro and Kirk Thornby hope to meet the industry’s needs through financial backers. “We are seeking capital investment to accommodate market demand and continue to fuel our national expansion efforts,” said CEO Thornby. “A $600K outlay from the right partner will help us bring Poached to cities nationwide, as well as launch a retail platform in 2014.”



Poached: The Recipe for Success



Poached helps busy restaurateurs do their jobs better and more efficiently because it:

- Attracts a highly qualified and experienced candidate pool that generalist job sites don’t.

- Provides tools designed specifically for the way the hospitality industry hires, including the ability for operators to view, rate, sort and share resumes.

- Connects them with interested applicants who know what they want in their career.



Poached provides the job-seeker the ability to:

- Find positions at the best restaurants in the nation, many of which use Poached exclusively for job listings.

- Search more efficiently, saving job seekers the time and stress of sorting through listings they may not be interested in.

- Apply for jobs on the go. Poached is mobile-friendly so applicants can learn about openings in real time via Twitter and Facebook and submit their resumes from their smart phones.



About Poached

The job site exclusively for the food and drink industry, Poachedjobs.com simplifies hiring for time-starved restaurateurs by serving up talent search tools and a generous helping of qualified pros. In an industry that struggles to retain talent, Poached is the missing ingredient.



Currently, Poached operates in ten major metropolitan cities: Portland, Ore., Seattle, Wa., San Francisco, Chicago, IL., New York City, Houston, Dallas and Austin, Tex., Washington, D.C. and Boston. Within the next six to 12 months, the site will roll out to cities nationwide and launch a retail platform. Poached is currently seeking capital investment to accelerate its expansion and add verticals. For more information: kthornby@poachedjobs.com.