Pobiak Properties Introduces Home Evaluation Form on Website

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- South Florida real estate group Pobiak Properties has launched a Home Evaluation Form on PobiakProperties.com, which allows users to schedule a professional analysis of their property in order to determine sales value.



The company’s official onsite blog recently provided details on the unique and customer-friendly services:



“You can conveniently schedule a free home evaluation online or by phone. Upon our arrival, our professional and expert team will inspect your home and discuss our comprehensive real estate marketing plan along with an estimate of what we believe your home can sell for. We will provide expert suggestions on how to improve the chances of selling your home for the most money and in the shortest amount of time possible.



In other words, we’ll optimize your sales like no other realtor can. Pobiak Properties has been in business for over a decade, helping numerous clients buy and sell homes across South Florida.”



Homebuyers are increasingly relying on the internet for their home searches, which makes Pobiak Properties’ utilization of web-based resources convenient and effective. In a similar vein, the realty group’s marketing plan – which is also made available on its website – provides information on the comprehensive implementation of multimedia advertisements and advanced networking tools.



About Pobiak Properties

Based in Aventura, Pobiak Properties was founded by David and Rosangela Pobiak and has been South Florida’s leading provider of Sunny Isles Luxury Real Estate. The team is responsible for over $100 million worth of purchases and sales, and is subsequently ranked within the top 1% of realtors worldwide.