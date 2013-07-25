Pobiak Properties Launches Jade Condo Pages

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- Pobiak Properties, a realty group specializing in Sunny Isles Luxury Real Estate, has launched new condo profiles about three prominent luxury condominiums – Jade Ocean, Jade Beach, and Jade Signature.



The profiles provide detailed information concerning location, amenities, floor plans, features, and other relevant facts. The Jade Condos, as the trio is collectively called, are among the most popular and widely acclaimed in Sunny Isles Beach. High consumer demand is likely what motivated the launching of these profiles, which are regularly updated to meet with market trends and change.



These informative profiles are part of Pobiak Properties’ effort to reach out to clients and prospective homebuyers by providing them with in-depth knowledge of properties that may be relevant to their interests.



To that end, Pobiak Properties maintains an active in-site blog that discusses a variety of real estate topics, including new listings, featured properties, and real estate market news. This blog covers a wide variety of properties, ranging from condos and townhomes to single-family homes and mansions. It will even share information about pre-built real estate developments, allowing readers to learn about opportunities in advance



Users can also visit pobiakproperties.com for additional information and services, such an advanced search option to locate their preferred property. Prospective sellers can also visit the site for advice, marketing strategies, and resources such as a home evaluation form. Pobiak Properties also has accounts on Facebook and on Twitter, where followers will receive regular updates on a variety of relevant topics, including Pobiak Properties news, recent listings, trends in the real estate market, information about certain properties and communities, and more.



About Pobiak Properties

Pobiak Properties has been in business for over a decade and consists of David and Rosangela Pobiak. The team is responsible for over $100 million worth of purchases and sales, and is subsequently ranked within the top 1% of realtors worldwide. The group emphasizes their local and global networks, in addition to their utilization of new technology, as major strengths for servicing their clients.