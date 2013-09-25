Pobiak Properties Launches Pages for Trump Tower I, II and III

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- South Florida real estate group Pobiak Properties has recently launched pages for three prominent Sunny Isles Condos – Trump Tower I, Trump Tower II, and Trump Tower III – on its website at PobiakProperties.com.



The profiles provide detailed descriptions of each building’s location, amenities, floor plans, features, and other relevant information; several high resolution images are also included. The Trump Towers, as the trio is collectively called, are among the most luxurious and popular in the region, which explains their inclusion among the firm’s already-extensive listing. Pobiak Properties regularly updates its inventory to meet with market trends and consumer demand.



These informative profiles are part of Pobiak Properties’ effort to reach out to clients and prospective homebuyers by providing them with in-depth knowledge of properties that may be relevant to their interests.



To that end, Pobiak Properties maintains an active on-site blog that discusses a variety of real estate topics, including new listings, featured properties, and real estate market news. This blog covers a wide variety of properties, ranging from condos and townhomes to single-family homes and mansions. It will even share information about pre-built real estate developments, allowing readers to learn about opportunities in advance



PobiakProperties.com provides additional information and services, such an advanced search option to locate their preferred property; and advice, marketing strategies, and resources for home sellers. The real estate group also maintains active accounts on Facebook and on Twitter, where followers will receive regular updates on a variety of relevant topics, including Pobiak Properties news, recent listings, trends in the real estate market, information about certain properties and communities, and more.



About Pobiak Properties

Pobiak Properties consists of David and Rosangela Pobiak, who have operated in the real estate industry for over a decade. The team is responsible for over $100 million worth of purchases and sales, and is subsequently ranked within the top 1% of realtors worldwide. The group emphasizes their local and global networks, in addition to their utilization of new technology, as major strengths for servicing their clients.