Pobiak Properties Launches Profiles of Associates on Website

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Pobiak Properties, a realty group specializing in Sunny Isles Beach Luxury Real Estate, has launched detailed profiles of its principal associates, David and Rosangela Pobiak, on PobiakProperties.com. The new profiles provide clients with vital information about the expertise, characteristics, and reliability of the Pobiak team, while also promoting transparency and client engagement.



In addition to providing details on the team’s personal and professional background (as relevant to real estate assistance), the profiles highlight its expertise in finance, contracts, negotiation, and marketing strategy, as well their specialization in luxury waterfront condominiums and single family homes across South Florida. Pobiak associates are described as being well-resourced, innovative, and globally-networked, all of which is vital to the modern real estate industry.



As the following excerpt notes, Pobiak Properties’ associates are also personable and direct with their clients, two characteristics that are highly sought-after among home buyers and sellers alike:



“Buying or selling a home is often a painful process, especially when looking at the wrong home, over and over again. David and Rosangela straightforward approach is always aimed at finding you your right property and giving you the essential facts and information to make the big decisions properly; They don’t believe in romancing the client and telling them what they want to hear – but rather than what they need to know to succeed as the process goes along.; By telling it like it is, they live up to their clients; trust and save them wasted time and money. Their clients truly appreciate their honest, straight-forward approach – true friends in the business”



For more direct engagement with Pobiak Properties, users can also read their official onsite blog, which discusses a variety of real estate topics including new listings, featured properties, pre-construction condos, market trends, and more. In a similar vein, Pobiak Properties has accounts on Facebook and Twitter where followers will receive regular updates on a variety of relevant topics.



About David and Rosangela Pobiak

David and Rosangela Pobiak have served the South Florida luxury market for over a decade and our together responsible for over $100 million worth of purchases and sales. Subsequently, the team is ranked within the top one percent of realtors worldwide.