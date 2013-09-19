Pobiak Properties Launches Sunny Isles Beach Condos Section on Website

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Pobiak Properties, a South Florida realty group specializing in luxury real estate, has expanded its already-substantial selection of residential properties by introducing a new section dedicated to Sunny Isles Beach Condos. This launch reflects the growing market demand for Sunny Isles Luxury Real Estate, of which Pobiak Properties has long been a leading specialist.



The new additions include around a dozen of the city’s most prominent condos, including Acqualina, Jade Beach, Trump Palace, and Turnberry Ocean Colony. The majority of these options are identified as some of the most luxurious and high-end on the market



Each condominium has its own page, which includes a detailed profile, building specifications, floor plans and amenities, a live listing of units available for sale or rent, and other relevant information. All three Sunny Isles condos have been identified by real estate analysts as among the most exclusive on the market.



In addition to these condos, PobiakProperties.com has launched numerous other sections in respond to other market trends, including properties in Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, and Hollywood, among others. The firm’s website has also expanded into preconstruction developments all over South Florida, particularly in the Sunny Isles region. Pobiak Properties’ rapid response to consumer demand reflects its explicit emphasis on customer service.



Additionally, the website also provides a blog, search option, and additional information and services, such a newsletter subscription that provides email updates on real estate news. Prospective sellers can also visit the site for advice, marketing strategies, and resources such as a home evaluation form.



With its emphasis on web-based assistance, Pobiak Properties has launched accounts on Facebook (Facebook.com/pages/Pobiak-Properties/) and on Twitter (Twitter.com/PobiakRealtor), where followers will receive regular updates on a variety of relevant topics, including Pobiak Properties news, recent listings, trends in the real estate market, information about certain properties and communities, and more.