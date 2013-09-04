Pobiak Properties Presents Its Innovative Marketing Strategy

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- Prominent South Florida real estate group Pobiak Properties has launched an entire section on its website, PobiakProperties.com, which is dedicated to presenting its innovative Marking Strategy for sellers. The new page is meant to meet the growing demand by homeowners seeking assistance in selling their properties.



Pobiak Properties’ official onsite blog recently provided details on the marketing services, which are expected to be much sought-after in light of South Florida’s rebounding real estate market. The excerpt is as follows:



“Our Real Estate Marketing techniques are cutting edge and comprehensive, allowing your property to receive optimal exposure through multiple mediums:



Social Media: Your property will be featured on our well-developed social media network, which includes Facebook, Pinterest and Twitter. We implement best practices social media marketing to advertise our listings throughout the web.



Google Organic Listings: Our website, PobiakProperties.com, ranks highly on search engines. In fact, we’re driven by visitors from all over the world, meaning you’ll be reaching a vast market.



Print Media: We regularly send out print pieces with premium design work to homeowners. These often feature enticing exclusive listings.



MLS: Our realtors are among the most proficient in the Multiple Listing Service, the largest and most trusted real estate database in the US. Your home or condo will be imputed into the MLS with the utmost precision, and all inquiries will be handled in the most professional manner.”



Homebuyers are increasingly relying on the internet for their home searches, which makes Pobiak Properties’ utilization of web-based resources vital and effective.



Users are advised to schedule a free home evaluation through the website or by phone, after which the firm’s professional team will inspect the property in question, give an estimate of its potential selling value, and provide suggestions on how to optimize its selling amount.



About Pobiak Properties

Based in Aventura, Pobiak Properties was founded by David and Rosangela Pobiak and has been South Florida’s leading provider of Sunny Isles Luxury Real Estate. The team is responsible for over $100 million worth of purchases and sales, and is subsequently ranked within the top 1% of realtors worldwide.