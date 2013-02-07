Pobiak Properties Provides Users with Advanced Search Options

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2013 -- Pobiak Properties, a leading South Florida realty group specializing in luxury real estate, is providing clients with a range of optimized search tools on its website, pobiakproperties.com. These are intended to ease home searches and allow prospective homebuyers to find the properties that better suite their personal preferences.



An advance search feature allows users to find the exact property they are searching for. Clients can search by a detailed variety of specifications, including property type, asking price, and location. Additionally, searches can be narrowed down to characteristics such as whether the property is a sale or rental, by the number of bedrooms and bathrooms it has, the year it was built, and what feature the property has (waterfront, pool, garage, etc).



Users can also read Pobiak Properties’ blog, which discusses new listings, offers detailed descriptions of featured properties, and provide up-to-date news about the region’s real estate market. It also covers a wide variety of properties, ranging from condos and townhomes to single-family homes and mansions. Several major luxury real estate markets are included, such as Miami Shores Real Estate. The blog will even share information about pre-built real estate developments, allowing readers to learn about opportunities in advance



Users can visit http://pobiakproperties.com for additional information and services, including a newsletter subscription that provides email updates on real estate news. Prospective sellers can also visit the site for advice, marketing strategies, and resources such as a home evaluation form. Pobiak Properties has accounts on Facebook (http://www.facebook.com/pages/Pobiak-Properties/) and on Twitter (https://twitter.com/PobiakRealtor), where followers will receive regular updates on a variety of relevant topics, including Pobiak Properties news, recent listings, trends in the real estate market, information about certain properties and communities, and more.



About Pobiak Properties

Pobiak Properties has been in business for over a decade and consists of David and Rosangela Pobiak. The team is responsible for over $100 million worth of purchases and sales, and is subsequently ranked within the top 1% of realtors worldwide. The group emphasizes their local and global networks, in addition to their utilization of new technology, as major strengths for servicing their clients.