Pobiak Properties Releases New Preconstruction Condo Section of Website

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2013 -- Pobiak Properties, a firm specializing in Sunny Isles Luxury Real Estate, has launched a new preconstruction condo section on its website, PobiakProperties.com. The dedicated section includes detailed profiles about South Florida’s newest and most anticipated residential towers, such as Echo Aventura, Grove at Grand Bay, Marina Palms, and several more.



Each preconstruction condo includes information on location, specifications, amenities, features, floor plans, and other relevant details. Most also have photo galleries that display CGI renderings and concept designs. The preconstruction condo section is regularly updated to keep up with industry news, so as to provide clients with topical information on the developments.



This new section is a response to the widespread interest in preconstruction projects in South Florida. It is also part of Pobiak Properties’ state effort to reach out to clients and prospective homebuyers by providing them with in-depth knowledge of properties that may be relevant to their interests.



Additionally, Pobiak Properties maintains a blog that discusses new listings, offer detailed descriptions of featured properties, and provides up-to-date news about the region’s real estate market. This blog covers a wide variety of properties, ranging from condos and townhomes to single-family homes and mansions. It will even share information about pre-built real estate developments, allowing readers to learn about opportunities in advance



Users can also visit pobiakproperties.com for additional information and services, such an advanced search option to locate their preferred property. Prospective sellers can also visit the site for advice, marketing strategies, and resources such as a home evaluation form. Pobiak Properties also has accounts on Facebook and on Twitter, where followers will receive regular updates on a variety of relevant topics, including Pobiak Properties news, recent listings, trends in the real estate market, information about certain properties and communities, and more.



About Probiak Properties

Pobiak Properties has been in business for over a decade and consists of David and Rosangela Pobiak. The team is responsible for over $100 million worth of purchases and sales, and is subsequently ranked within the top 1% of realtors worldwide. The group emphasizes their local and global networks, in addition to their utilization of new technology, as major strengths for servicing their clients.