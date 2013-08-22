Pobiak Properties Selling Reputable Aventura Home - 3907 Island Estate Dr

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- Pobiak Properties, a South Florida realty group specializing in luxury real estate, has listed one of the most valuable properties in the city of Aventura: the mansion located on 30907 Island Estate Dr. The group maintains a detailed profile of the home on its website at PobiakProperties.com.



Built in 2005, the estate has been cited as among the “grandest” and most “charming” currently available on the market. It lies within one of the most affluent and prestigious communities in the area, making it well-suited to families with children. 3907 Island Estate Dr is recognizable by its Mediterranean-inspired design, which includes columns and accents of a luxurious quality.



The property is large, with 6 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and over 7,200 square feet of living space. Given its fairly recent construction and high level of maintenance, it retains high-quality finishes. A grand staircase leads to the second floor bedrooms, each of which is notably spacious. The back lot is quite large and features a sizeable infinity edge pool. Among its many unique features are an indoor cinema, large game room, 600-gallon saltwater aquarium, and outsized patio.



In light of these unique characteristics and its exclusive location, the property has been listed for $5,975,000.



About Aventura Real Estate

In recent years, Aventura Real Estate has become increasingly popular with homebuyers from around the world, owing to its city’s quality infrastructure, range of property types, and multitude of attractions, including one of the country’s largest malls. Pobiak Properties has become one of the leading providers of real estate in the area.