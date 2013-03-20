PobiakProperties.com Launches New Section on Website Focused on Bal Harbour Condos

Aventura, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Pobiak Properties, a South Florida realty group specializing in luxury real estate, has expanded its selection of residential properties by introducing a new section dedicated to Bal Harbour condominiums. Among the condos listed thus far are Bellini Bal Harbour, One Bal Harbour, and St. Regis Bal Harbour.



Each condominium has its own page, which includes a detailed profile, building specifications, floor plans and amenities, a live listing of units available for sale or rent, and other relevant information. All three Bal Harbour condominiums have been identified by real estate analysts as among the most exclusive on the market. The inclusion of these condos is likely part of an effort to respond to the needs and preferences of the real estate market, which has shown signs of recovery, particularly in and around coastal areas such as Bal Harbour. Moreover, the city has experienced renewed attention by both property buyers and realtors for its increasingly active real estate market.



In addition to these condominiums, pobiakproperties.com has pages devoted to other condominiums, including those located in Aventura, Miami Beach, Brickell, and Hollywood, among others. The website also provides a blog, search option, and additional information and services, such a newsletter subscription that provides email updates on real estate news. Prospective sellers can also visit the site for advice, marketing strategies, and resources such as a home evaluation form. Pobiak Properties has accounts on Facebook and on Twitter, where followers will receive regular updates on a variety of relevant topics, including Pobiak Properties news, recent listings, trends in the real estate market, information about certain properties and communities, and more.