pocketvapes.com Offers Jasper and Jasper Electronic Cigarettes at the Best Prices

Calgary, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- PocketVapes.com is very happy to announce that they will be offering Jasper and Jasper electronic cigarettes. The embodiment of classy design and extraordinary quality, this excellent line of cigarettes helps Pocket Vapes to round out their offerings.



“Not only are Jasper and Jasper cigarettes very elegant, but the quality is everything that our clients have come to expect from our online store. Since we stand behind everything we sell, we make sure to only work with the finest electronic cigarettes companies. Jasper and Jasper is certainly one of them.” - Daniel Stevenson, Founder, PocketVapes.com



As Canada’s newest and most popular electronic cigarette distributor, Pocket Vapes has come on the scene with a full selection of cigarettes, both disposable and rechargeable. Jasper and Jasper, Canada’s #1 electronic cigarette, is just one of the fine electronic cigarette companies that Pocket Vapes carries.



“At Jasper and Jasper we believe that life is about choice, we believe in providing quality products that satisfy real consumer needs. We thrive on innovation and employ the brightest industry professionals, researchers and creative minds to develop pioneering products that benefit people’s lifestyle and the environment around them.” – from the Jasper and Jasper website.



Pocket Vapes is a dream to help provide Canadians with quality electronic cigarettes at a cost that will not break the bank. They have many of the top brands that can be found and dominate the industry in the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Daniel Stevenson at 800-819-9767 or email at contact@pocketvapes.com.



Contact Daniel Stevenson

Telephone 800-819-9767

Email contact@pocketvapes.com

Website www.pocketvapes.com