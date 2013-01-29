Buchanan, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/29/2013 -- Berrien Metal Products, Inc. offers lecterns that are entirely foldable, durable, lightweight and come with a range of user-friendly features, and now customers can choose to customize their podiums even further. Among the customizable options are color, logo type and more.



As far as color goes, customers can choose silver or charcoal for free. They can also make their podium a custom color for an additional $439. A carry bag can be added, and cutouts can be customized for extra cords and other items. The logo can also be customized with a white background, clear vinyl, brushed aluminum, gold plated and several other options.



“It's great. Just what we needed,” a company spokesperson said. Another said, “We used them and loved them. A great product--good quality and a great investment! We love it. It works perfectly and we get so many compliments on it!”



For more information about Berrien Metal Products, Inc. and their newly customizable features, visit their website at http://www.portablepodium.com/.



About Portable Podium

In the fall of 2009, the ProProducts™ Engineering team from Berrien Metal Products, Inc. delivered and manufactured the ProLectern™ to enable public speakers to conveniently bring a personalized podium or lectern with them to presentations, thus eliminating time spent on preparing for a speech and freeing up that time to focus on the speech itself. ProProducts™ is part of the Berrien Metal Products, Inc. company, which was founded in 1985 and has been creating metal products ever since.