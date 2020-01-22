Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/22/2020 -- PoE Injectors Industry



Description



Power over Ethernet (PoE) is a technology for wired Ethernet local area networks that allows the electrical current necessary for the operation of each device to be carried by the data cables rather than by power cords. This enables network installers and integrators to deploy powered devices in locations which lack electrical circuitry. PoE eliminates the expenses of installing additional electrical wiring. The global PoE injectors market will reach 874.67 million USD by 2025 from 474.5 million USD in 2018 at a CAGR of 9.13% during the period.



Growth by Region



Asia Pacific will grow at a higher rate due to increasing of IoT adoption. Internet penetration rate is highest in North America, followed by Europe. North America region held major market share for IP telephony.



Drivers vs Constraints



Compatibility to provide power source to any IP device and eliminating the need for installing separate electrical cables to provide power source are the major factors for the growth of the market. Increasing demand for fast and cost-effective communication and growing demand for VoIP services are further boosting the market growth.



Industry Trends and Updates



DIN-Rail power supply specialist PULS Power announces the availability of two 8-port Power over Ethernet (PoE) power injectors available with either an integrated premium power supply or as stand-alone device.



TRENDnet, global leader in reliable SMB and consumer networking and surveillance solutions, has announced the launch of its Powerline 200 AV PoE+ Adapters



Table of Content



1. Research Methodology

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Overview

3.1. Definition

3.2. Porter's 5 Forces

3.3. Regulations

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Drivers

4.3. Constraints

4.4. Trends



5. Global PoE Injectors Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Type

5.1. Single-Port Midspan

5.2. Multi-Port Midspan

5.3. Others



6. Global PoE Injectors Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Application

6.1. Connectivity

6.2. Security and Access Control

6.3. Lighting Control

6.4. Infotainment

6.5. Others



7. Global PoE Injectors Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by End User

7.1. Corporate Offices

7.2. Healthcare

7.3. Retail

7.4. Communication

7.5. Residential

7.6. Others



8. Global PoE Injectors Market Segmentation, Forecasts and Trends - by Region



9. Competitive Intelligence

9.1. Company Market Share Analysis

9.2. Industry M&As, Consolidations



10. Company Profiles

10.1. AdvanTech

10.2. Phihong Technology

10.3. Linear Technology

10.4. American Power Conversion

10.5. Cisco Systems

10.6. Microsemi

10.7. Sixnet Holding

10.8. ICP

10.9. TP-Link

10.10. Flir Commercial

10.11. Speco Technologies

10.12. N-TRON

10.13. Microchip Technology

10.14. SL Power

10.15. L-Com

10.16. Others

11. Investment Opportunities



Continued...



