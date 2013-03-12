Poet Announces Next Anthology to Launch in July 2013

Cordova, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2013 -- While many simply commit a successful year to memory, writer Glenn McCrary is using his 2012 experiences as inspiration for a compelling new book of poetry. Titled ‘ON’, the anthology is set for release in July of this year.



With themes including rebirth, reinvention, romance and perseverance, the book is expected to tug on the emotions of thousands of readers who want to experience 2012 from another’s gripping perspective.



“The purpose of these poems is solely to inspire others and possibly influence many success stories in the forthcoming future,” says McCrary, who currently has seven collections of poetry published.



He continues, “Many, many people changed my own life last year and this book pays important homage to them, too. A year is a long time and affords an abundance of opportunity. I’ve wrapped my own experience into a collection of very unique poetry. I hope others will enjoy living out my year through their own literary eyes.”



Critics praise McCrary for the diligent efforts he has taken to break new ground on a genre that is often left untouched by many poets.



“Many people write about their own lives, but often in a total-life fashion or about a single experience. I’ve done something different by taking a year of my life and used it as a platform from which to write from. It’s certainly been an interesting ride,” he adds.



With the book expected to be in high demand, interested readers are urged to purchase their copy as soon as it hits the market.



‘ON’ is due for release in early July. More information: http://www.glennmccrarypoems.blogspot.com/



About Glenn McCrary

Glenn has self-published seven collections of poetry all of which are available for purchase at www.lulu.com/spotlight/PoetSexGod His poems have also been published in the anthology “Landscape of The Dream,” by Steven Michael Pape. In 2012, he was featured as a guest on radio stations WKNO and The Speak Easy Café. He has been writing poetry for years; it is his greatest passion. His work has been influenced by poets such as Sylvia Plath, Robert Frost, Emily Dickinson, Edgar Allan Poe, Beatrice Goldsmith, William Shakespeare, and Langston Hughes.