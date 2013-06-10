Poet Glenn McCrary Gears Up for Book Release

Cordova, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2013 -- Poet Glenn McCrary hopes to satisfy the appetite of eager followers and curious readers with the July 2 release of his book titled “ON”, which will feature his latest collection of poetry.



McCrary’s latest book of poetry titled “ON” may be just enough for readers to kick off their summer reading. Set to release July 2 through Lulu.com, “ON” includes 20 new and original poems, all written by the seasoned poet. Get “ON” in your hands, flip through its fresh pages, and once you finish reading the last poem of the collection, you’ll be left with an urge to seek more of his great pieces of literature, his observations and expressions seen through his soothing, at times lightly sensuous, poetry.



To get a better idea of what kind of work can be found inside ON this summer, view the following teaser trailer at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6dwY9CXBMG



You may view the official trailer for the book at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P3CeUhwsjg4



And if you do find yourself wanting more from McCrary, you’re in luck. Other published works to choose from include “Autograph the Night”, “Fun”, “11:11”, and “A Red Minute”, all collections of poetry written by the author.



You may find several of McCrary’s poems at Glenn McCrary Publications, to get a better idea of his writing style. Learn more about McCrary as the poet by visiting his blog at www.glennmccrarypublications.blogspot.com



Glenn McCrary Publications features some of the best work published by poet Glenn McCrary, based in Cordova, TN. Several books that showcase McCrary’s poetry include Fun, Cherry Eclipse, Technicolor, and his latest book, ON, all of which can be found on Glenn McCrary Publications.



