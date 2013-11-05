Poetry for All Walks of Life: Eclectic Poems by L. D. Jones Purposely Inspires Those Who Don't Normally Read Poetry

Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- When releasing a book of poetry, one of the biggest challenges is to define its target audience. In the case of L.D. Jones and her new book, it was simple – everyone, everywhere!



That’s the beauty of ‘Poetry for All Walks of Life’; it excludes nobody and will inspire those tackling life from any angle.



Synopsis:



Poetry for all walks of life is a must read for the average person that doesn't normally read poetry. The author L.D. Jones has written a collection of poems to fit every lifestyle or situation. All of her poems rhyme and most have a message. A few titles are "Soldiers at War", "Pregnant at 16", "Lap of Luxury", "Grown still living at home".



"If You Were Not Born" is the perfect poem to celebrate a birthday, and "Appreciation for Mom" and "Appreciation for Dad" celebrate the roles of parents. "Can't Cross That Line" is about fidelity, and "Hurricane Irene" explores the aftermath of a tragic storm in New York. L. D. Jones offers poems that range from universal themes—such as love, marriage. God, and family—to poems like "Jail Time," "Street Walker," and “My love belongs to you”.- It's a collection that will appeal to a wide variety of people with an array of backgrounds and experiences.



As the author explains, her verses will align with many readers’ own lives.



“It’s a book that everyone should be able to appreciate and one or more of these poems might tell their story. It will educate, inspire and give the reader everyday situations they can relate to,” says Jones.



Continuing, “Each poem rhymes and tells a story; important stories from teenage pregnancy and war to the solitude of doing time in jail. It’s very powerful.”



With the book’s popularity increasing, interested readers are urged to purchase their copies as soon as possible.



‘Poetry for All Walks of Life’, published by Outskirts Press, is available now: http://amzn.to/HpUuSn.



Paperback: 72 pages

Publisher: Outskirts Press (August 29, 2013)

Language: English

ISBN-10: 1478702222

ISBN-13: 978-1478702221



About the Author: L .D. Jones

L .D. Jones found her inspiration after attending a monthly open mic jam session in an Atlanta private home. She believes her talent was ignited by the poets, musicians, and singers who were placed in her path.



She never married, loves to spend time with Godchildren, loves to travel and currently resides in Atlanta, Georgia.