Poetry of Life: New Book of Verses by Colishia S. Benjamin Set to Motivate, Inform and Inspire.

Greenville, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/05/2012 -- While so much poetry takes its cue from the world of fiction, Colishia S. Benjamin places her focus on real-world problems. In fact, in her latest book of verses, Benjamin tackles many of these issues head-on.



‘Poetry of Life’ lives up to its name by taking readers deep into many of their own possible situations, dilemmas and tribulations. By connecting them with the goodness of Jesus Christ, Benjamin’s work is set to change the lives of thousands.



Synopsis:



“Poetry of Life is raw yet very inspirational, dealing with the problems of everyday life. The prose and the poems seek to warm your heart and touch your soul.



If you have ever had problems with addiction, heartaches, pain, love, or losing a love one, then this book is for you.



Poetry of Life seeks to inform you, motivate you, and inspire you to think about life and the goodness of Jesus Christ.”



As the author explains, her book seeks to instil a number of positive influences on its readers.



“If you are ready to be inspired, informed and motivated, my book is for you,” says Benjamin.



She continues, “Everyone has problems in life; it’s something you just can’t get away from. However, by reconnecting with and understanding the life of Jesus Christ, most of these problems can easily be overcome.”



Having user her own life experiences as inspiration for her book, Benjamin is confident that her work can serve as a vehicle of change for thousands of people.



“I’m not saying that the book alone will put everyone’s life back on track. However, the book was written as a life-changing tool to remind people of the importance of faith. It is then up to each reader to work on their own relationship with Jesus Christ in order to find answers and solutions to their own troubles. It makes for very powerful reading,” she adds.



With critics praising Benjamin for her ground-breaking poetry, it appears she is firmly on the road to literary success.



‘Poetry of Life’, published by WestBowPress, is available from Amazon: http://amzn.to/Vgchea



Benjamin can also be followed on Twitter: https://twitter.com/colishia



About Colishia S. Benjamin

Colishia S. Benjamin has been in the healthcare field for fifteen years as a CNA1/Hab Tech. She has been writing for years. Her enthusiasm for writing poetry and short stories has enabled her to further her career as a writer by going back to school as a full time student at Full Sail University, one of the top five film schools in the US. She has published two poems in 2011—“A Silly School Girl Crush,” appearing in From a Window: Harmony (Eber & Wein Publishing); and “Taboo,” appearing in Stars in Our Hearts.