Poet Glenn McCrary Announces Forthcoming Anthology Book "ON"

Cordova, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Poetry always has that ability to inspire us, leave us with imagery that we will never forget or even inform us about an experience or even a moment in history. Contemporary poetry gives us that same inspiration only far more reaching and relevant to your lives today.



Poet Glenn McCrary’s work has included many such inspirational works which echo our lives today. With pieces such as As If We Were Weapons or Clockwork it is personally easier to relate to that contemporary imagery and subject matter. Not forgetting those experiences often discussed by contemporary poets.



The forthcoming anthology book from Glenn McCrary features many of his greatest poems and much more. This forthcoming book is going to take us on an inspirational journey; A journey that will help us understand ourselves better in a journey of bravery.



This new book “ON” by Glenn McCrary will be published on July 2, 2013 and will very soon be available to pre order.



A 30 second teaser trailer has been produced which is available right now on You Tube. For more information head over to: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n6dwY9CXBMg



