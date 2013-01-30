Point Breeze Fire Dept. Benefit @ 230 Fifth - Actor Tony Ray Rossi Shaves Roaddawg's Head for Charity PLUS Jim Gunning, Mr. May from the FDNY Calendar

Manhattan, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/30/2013 -- This Friday, January 25, event promoters Andy Troy of TastingNYC.com & John Broughton of Manhattan.FM are joining forces with New York’s best rooftop lounge, 230 Fifth, to present the most unique Hurricane Sandy benefit in NYC!



At this event, $1.00 from every drink sold will be donated to the Point Breeze Volunteer Fire Department to repair the firehouse & replace equipment destroyed by Hurricane Sandy!



To make this event truly unique, Roaddawg will have his head and beard shaved for charity! Since his arrival at the firehouse, shortly after the Hurricane, Roaddawg has become a media darling, featured regularly by various media outlets!



Join us for a little hair of the dog, as Roaddawg takes on a whole new look by shedding his trademark long hair and beard!



Giving Roaddawg his new look will be our celebrity hair stylist, actor Tony Ray Rossi (The Sopranos, Law & Order, Analyze This, Donnie Brasco). Read all about Tony on his website:



We will also be joined by Jim Gunning, Mr. May from the 2013 FDNY calendar! Some of Jim's buddies may join him come see why the Fire Department calendar is so hot!



Breezy Point was particularly hard hit with 110 homes burned to the ground. It is a community that many fire fighters call home, so here's our chance to help the families of those who put their lives on the line every day to help keep us safe!



The Date: Friday, January 25 from 6-11p.m.



The Location: 230 Fifth, Fifth Ave. between 26th & 27th Streets.



Drink Specials:



Red & White Wine, $6

Roaddawg Cocktail, $8

Admission is FREE!



Come join us for this very special event!