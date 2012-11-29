Point Cook Chiropractor Dr. Sonia Hatem Recommends Contoured Pillows for Neck and Shoulder Pain

Point Cook, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- Dr. Sonia Hatem, a Point Cook chiropractor, says sleeping on the right pillow can make a big difference for people suffering from neck and shoulder pain. In fact, which pillow to buy is one of the most common question her patients ask.



According to research, people sleep for one-third of their lives on average. Because of this, the right body position while sleeping is very important. If the body is positioned correctly during sleep, the spine can align to its healthy and natural position.



Not getting enough support for the neck during sleep, can lead to headaches, muscle spasms, stiffness, referred pain, pins and needles and usually motivates people to search for a better pillow to support their neck. “It is important that your head and neck are in a relaxed neutral position” she said. “Look for a pillow that supports the neck so it’s not bent up or falling over. Avoid pillows that either have too much fill and are too high, or pillows that don’t have enough fill and are too flat.”



Another consideration is sleeping position. The pillows recommended by Hatem are for side, back sleepers. The two pillows Hatem recommends most are the Denton High Profile Contoured Pillow and Flexi Memory Foam Pillow (Restore version). Both pillows can be purchased from the Point Cook or Caroline Springs Chiroease office.



“By putting your head in the contour and your neck on the raised edge, you will get the best therapeutic support while you sleep. The pillow will hold your head in the ideal posture so that your spine is in alignment. The pillow should fill the natural curvature of the spine.”



For those who also need to support their spine while working at a desk, the Mckenzie lumbar roll cushion can also help. These cushions can also be used for the neck.



Hatem says while a pillow can help alleviate or prevent neck pain, sometimes it indicates a larger problem that a pillow alone will not solve. For those who still have neck pain even after using a quality pillow that supports the neck, she recommends booking in for an appointment at either office for a chiropractic assessment and treatment. An appointment can be made by calling (03) 9395 9402 or via the website at http://www.chiroease.com.au/



About Dr. Hatem

Dr. Hatem is a qualified Chiropractor and a member of the Chiropractic Association of Australia. Dr. Hatem completed a Bachelor of Science majoring in Human Physiology, a double degree in a Bachelor of Applied Science (Complementary Medicine) and a Masters of Clinical Chiropractic.



Dr. Hatem specializes in a number of gentle, safe and effective techniques ranging from massage therapy, dry needling, taping, cupping therapy to spinal manipulation and mobilization, with a special interest in Clinical Pilates. She places a large focus on helping each client understand the cause of their injury and on active care to help achieve long term relief and to prevent reoccurrence. Dr. Hatem takes pride in the work she offers and gains much pleasure in helping clients find relief.



Dr. Hatem is the owner of Chiroease. The Point Cook chiropractor has a second office in Caroline Springs. Chiroease may be found online at http://www.chiroease.com.au/