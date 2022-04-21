London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2022 -- The point of care (POC) diagnostics and testing can be defined as medical devices that are used to obtain an immediate result in the investigation (monitoring and diagnosis) of certain diseases, such as cancer, cardiac diseases, diabetes, hepatitis, and others. Point-of-care testing diagnostics have several advantages over conventional diagnosis methods, as they allow diagnosis of patient at the physician's office, home, or even in the hospital at a particular time. The results obtained from the diagnostic and testing methods are providing quick treatment facilities to the patient. The rise in prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, such as cardiac diseases, cancer, respiratory, and others, along with the growing geriatric population are the few factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period.



For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second-leading cause of death, followed by the cardiovascular disease, around the world and is accountable for approximately 70% of deaths in the low and middle-income countries in 2018. Similarly, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) found that around 18.1 million new cancer cases were reported globally in 2018 and the burden of new cases of cancer will reach to almost 27.5 million cases by the year 2040. Likewise, according to the Forum of International Respiratory Societies (FIRS), around 384 million people suffer from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and 3 million die from it each year, thus making it the third leading cause of death worldwide. This, in turn, is likely to strengthen the demand for Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing, thereby contributing to the market growth around the world.



Major Key Company Profiles included in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market are listed below:



-F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

-Qiagen N.V.

-Danaher Corporation

-Becton Dickinson (BD)

-Biomerieux SA

-Abbott Laboratories

-Siemens Healthcare AG

-Zoetis, Inc.

-Instrumentation Laboratory

-Nova Biomedical



This report provides actionable insights on global market growth projections based on historical data and current market conditions. It provides market shares, emerging product lines, market scope in new markets, pricing plans, innovation possibilities, and much more with detailed company profiling. The report examines the demand-supply scenario, pricing structure, profit margins, production, and value chain analysis of Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing industry.



Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Segmentation Overview 2022



This section of our report examines profit forecasts as well as market share for each country and sub-region within the Asia-Pacific region. Our study further details each region, country, and sub-market regional share and growth rate over the forecast period. The Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market research report details the market area, which is divided into sub-regions and countries/regions.



The Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Segments and Sub-Segments are Listed Below:



By Product Type:



-Glucose Testing

-Hb1ac Testing

-Coagulation

-Cardiac Markers

-Thyroid Stimulating Hormone

-Hematology

-Primary Care Systems

-Blood Gas/Electrolytes

-Others



By End-Use:

-Hospitals

-Clinics

-Home

-Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

-Laboratory



Research Methodology



This report uses Porter's five forces analysis and a SWOT (strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats) analysis to examine the Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market on a global scale. This report also evaluates the current market opportunity, size, and future projections. In addition, this report provides an examination of purchasing criteria and business challenges.



Competitive Analysis 2022



The report's market research contains detailed profiles of major Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing producers, including business summaries, financial statements, product overviews, and strategic goals. Customize the report's market research to meet your specific needs. The sections on competitive analysis provide a comprehensive picture of market competition.



Frequently Asked Question in Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market Report are:



-What was the Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market valuation in 2021?

-What was the predicted CAGR of the Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing market during the forecast period of 2022-2028?

-What could restrain market growth?

-Which region is topping the Point of Care Diagnostic and Testing Market?



