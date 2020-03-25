Key players covered in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market research report are Abbott, Hoffmann-La Roche, Johnson & Johnson, BD, Quidel, Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC, Danaher Corporation,Siemens
Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The increasing awareness about healthcare importance of proper infrastructure in healthcare set-ups are boosting the global "point-of-care diagnostics market", predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report. The report is titled," Point-of-care Diagnostics (POC)Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2026".
According to the report, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 28,379.6 Mn by the end of 2026 from US$ 17,019.5 Mn in 2018. The forecast period is set from 2018 to 2026 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.
Leading Players operating in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market are:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
Abbott
Hoffmann-La Roche
Johnson & Johnson
BD
Quidel
Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC
Danaher Corporation
Siemens
AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.
Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.
EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc
Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company)
Nova Biomedical
PTS Diagnostics
The report covers:
Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.
Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.
Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.
Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.
Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.
"Increasing Need for Immunotherapy and Other Therapeutic Methods to Promote Growth"
The rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various diseases is a major factor augmenting growth in the global point-of-care diagnostic market. This, coupled with the rising prevalence of infectious diseases is boosting the market. The rise in disposable incomes of people worldwide have encouraged people to opt for better healthcare treatment and facilities. This is further prognosticated to fuel the demand for point-of-care diagnostics market in the coming years.
Furthermore, prevailing occurrences of target diseases is propelling demand for point-of-care treatment methods such as molecular target therapy, immunotherapy, and other therapy methods. Such factors are anticipated to help the market generate better revenues in the years to come.
However, factors such as high cost of installation and high maintenance costs may hamper the market in the long run. Nevertheless, with advancement in technology and new product launches, the market is anticipated to grow remarkably in the years to come.
Detailed Table of Content:
Introduction
Research Scope
Market Segmentation
Research Methodology
Definitions and Assumptions
Executive Summary
Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Market Opportunities
Key Insights
Number of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics procedures by key countries, 2018
Price analysis of types of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics
Regulatory scenario by key countries
Reimbursement scenario by key countries
New product launches
Key industry developments - mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships
Key growth indicators of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market
Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product
Blood Glucose Monitoring
Infectious Diseases
Cardiometabolic Diseases
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products
Hematology Testing Products
Others
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
Hospitals Bedside
Physician's Office Lab
Urgent Care & Retail Clinics
Home and Self Testing
Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
North America
Europe
Asia pacific
Latin America
Middle East & Africa
North America Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Product
Blood Glucose Monitoring
Infectious Diseases
Cardiometabolic Diseases
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products
Hematology Testing Products
Others
Market Analysis – By End User
Hospitals Bedside
Physician's Office Lab
Urgent Care & Retail Clinics
Home and Self Testing
Market Analysis – By Country
S.
Canada
Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
Key Findings / Summary
Market Analysis – By Product
Blood Glucose Monitoring
Infectious Diseases
Cardiometabolic Diseases
Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products
Hematology Testing Products
Others
Market Analysis – By End User
Hospitals Bedside
Physician's Office Lab
Urgent Care & Retail Clinics
Home and Self Testing
Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region
K.
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
Scandinavia
Rest of Europe
Continued...
Report Focus:
Extensive product offerings
Customer research services
Robust research methodology
Comprehensive reports
Latest technological developments
Value chain analysis
Potential Point of Care Diagnostics Market opportunities
Growth dynamics
Quality assurance
Post-sales support
Regular report updates
Reasons to Purchase this Report:
Comprehensive analysis of the Point of Care Diagnostics Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.
Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.
Identifies market restraints and boosters.
Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.
