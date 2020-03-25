Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The increasing awareness about healthcare importance of proper infrastructure in healthcare set-ups are boosting the global "point-of-care diagnostics market", predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report. The report is titled," Point-of-care Diagnostics (POC)Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2026".



According to the report, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 28,379.6 Mn by the end of 2026 from US$ 17,019.5 Mn in 2018. The forecast period is set from 2018 to 2026 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.



Leading Players operating in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market are:



Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:



Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson

BD

Quidel

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC

Danaher Corporation

Siemens

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company)

Nova Biomedical

PTS Diagnostics



The report covers:



Global Point of Care Diagnostics Market trends, with detailed analysis on consumer trends & manufacturer trends.

Overview on supply analysis covering trends across raw material suppliers, technology providers and distributors.

Key areas of investments identifying market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe.

Competitive analysis of the industry players along with the overview on strategic management.

Comprehensive company profiles of the major industry players.

"Increasing Need for Immunotherapy and Other Therapeutic Methods to Promote Growth"



The rise in geriatric population and their vulnerability towards various diseases is a major factor augmenting growth in the global point-of-care diagnostic market. This, coupled with the rising prevalence of infectious diseases is boosting the market. The rise in disposable incomes of people worldwide have encouraged people to opt for better healthcare treatment and facilities. This is further prognosticated to fuel the demand for point-of-care diagnostics market in the coming years.



Furthermore, prevailing occurrences of target diseases is propelling demand for point-of-care treatment methods such as molecular target therapy, immunotherapy, and other therapy methods. Such factors are anticipated to help the market generate better revenues in the years to come.



However, factors such as high cost of installation and high maintenance costs may hamper the market in the long run. Nevertheless, with advancement in technology and new product launches, the market is anticipated to grow remarkably in the years to come.



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Number of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics procedures by key countries, 2018

Price analysis of types of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics

Regulatory scenario by key countries

Reimbursement scenario by key countries

New product launches

Key industry developments - mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Key growth indicators of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market

Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Diseases

Cardiometabolic Diseases

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

Hematology Testing Products

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals Bedside

Physician's Office Lab

Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

Home and Self Testing

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Diseases

Cardiometabolic Diseases

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

Hematology Testing Products

Others

Market Analysis – By End User

Hospitals Bedside

Physician's Office Lab

Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

Home and Self Testing

Market Analysis – By Country

S.

Canada

Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Diseases

Cardiometabolic Diseases

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

Hematology Testing Products

Others

Market Analysis – By End User

Hospitals Bedside

Physician's Office Lab

Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

Home and Self Testing

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Scandinavia

Rest of Europe

Continued...



Report Focus:



Extensive product offerings

Customer research services

Robust research methodology

Comprehensive reports

Latest technological developments

Value chain analysis

Potential Point of Care Diagnostics Market opportunities

Growth dynamics

Quality assurance

Post-sales support

Regular report updates



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Comprehensive analysis of the Point of Care Diagnostics Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.



Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.



Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



