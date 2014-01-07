Point of Care Diagnostics Market Report - Transparency Market Research

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/07/2014 -- This updated TMR report provides an overview of advanced "Point Of Care Diagnostics Market" Point of care (POC) diagnostics comprises of diagnostic tests that are performed at the patient site. POC diagnostics provides fast results which in turn help in faster patient management. The present POC diagnostics market already sports a number of products with several new products in the development stage. The worldwide diagnostics market is experiencing an urgent need for inexpensive POC tests for the diagnosis of infectious diseases. Such tests are of significant help where the available laboratory capacity is limited.



Browse Full Report with TOC: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/care-diagnostics-market.html



The overall POC diagnostics market can be classified on the basis of prime technologies used in its applications such as biosensors, electrodes, continuous testing, rapid HIV tests, drug testing, and patent analysis. The major product segments of this market are blood glucose monitoring systems, pregnancy and fertility diagnosis systems, blood chemistry and electrolyte systems, drug and alcohol analysis systems, cholesterol measurement systems, homeostasis measurement systems, tumor markers, urine chemistry systems, and some others. North America is the leading geographical market for POC diagnostics and is followed by Europe. Improvement in the healthcare infrastructure and increase in healthcare expenditure of emerging countries of Asia-Pacific will also contribute to the demand for POC diagnostic products.



Some of the major players in this industry are Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nipro Diagnostics, Johnson & Johnson, and Siemens Medical Solutions.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



More Reports On Pharmaceutical Market:

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pharmaceutical-market-reports-1.html



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company providing global business research reports and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers.



TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources along with various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information which is indispensable for businesses to sustain their competitive edge.



Contact Us

Sheela AK

Corporate Office:

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States.



Tel: +1-518-618-1030

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com



Browse Market Research Blog:

http://businessindustryresearch.blogspot.com/

http://pharmaceuticalbusinessresaerch.wordpress.com/