Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2020 -- The increasing awareness about healthcare importance of proper infrastructure in healthcare set-ups are boosting the global "point-of-care diagnostics market", predicts Fortune Business Insights in their new report. The report is titled," Point-of-care Diagnostics (POC)Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecasts, 2018 – 2026".



According to the report, the market is anticipated to reach US$ 28,379.6 Mn by the end of 2026 from US$ 17,019.5 Mn in 2018. The forecast period is set from 2018 to 2026 and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.6%.



The report includes thorough compilation of the quantitative analysis of the industry for the period of 12 years in order to assist players to grow in the market. Insights on specific revenue figures generated are also given in the report, along with projected revenue at the end of the forecast period. This study includes a widespread analysis of the key segments of the industry. This analysis sheds light in the current trends and opportunities in the Point of Care Diagnostics Market.



Top manufactures of Point of Care Diagnostics Market are:



Abbott

Hoffmann-La Roche

Johnson & Johnson

BD

Quidel

Sekisui Diagnostics, LLC

Danaher Corporation

Siemens

AccuBioTech Co., Ltd.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc.

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc

Instrumentation Laboratory (A Werfen Company)

Nova Biomedical

PTS Diagnostics



Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-101072



"Asia Pacific to Emerge as Fastest Growing Region with Better Healthcare Settings"



Fortune Business Insights foresees the global market for point-of-care diagnostics to witness the dominance of North America owing to the increasing demand for technologically advanced point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tools and machinery that provided accurate results. As per Fortune Business Insights report, revenue earned by North America was US$ 6,125.5 Mn in 2018. However, the rapidly increasing and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as China, and India may help the region to emerge as the fastest growing region in the forecast duration.



Key Points of the Point of Care Diagnostics Market Report:



The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.

The report also explores the major international players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, and production value along with the market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the study depicts the global market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, and supply/demand from an international perspective.

Considering segmentation, the market is divided in terms of product, end-use, company, region, and other important aspects. Each of these categories forms an important base point for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates the market development and trends of the Point of Care Diagnostics Market.

Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-101072



Detailed Table of Content:



Introduction

Research Scope

Market Segmentation

Research Methodology

Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Number of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics procedures by key countries, 2018

Price analysis of types of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics

Regulatory scenario by key countries

Reimbursement scenario by key countries

New product launches

Key industry developments - mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships

Key growth indicators of Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics market

Global Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Diseases

Cardiometabolic Diseases

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

Hematology Testing Products

Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User

Hospitals Bedside

Physician's Office Lab

Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

Home and Self Testing

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

North America

Europe

Asia pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

North America Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Diseases

Cardiometabolic Diseases

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

Hematology Testing Products

Others

Market Analysis – By End User

Hospitals Bedside

Physician's Office Lab

Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

Home and Self Testing

Market Analysis – By Country

S.

Canada

Europe Point-of-Care (POC) Diagnostics Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis – By Product

Blood Glucose Monitoring

Infectious Diseases

Cardiometabolic Diseases

Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

Hematology Testing Products

Others

Market Analysis – By End User

Hospitals Bedside

Physician's Office Lab

Urgent Care & Retail Clinics

Home and Self Testing

Market Analysis – By Country/Sub-region

K.

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Scandinavia

Rest of Europe

Continued...



For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/point-of-care-diagnostics-market-101072



Reasons to Purchase this Report:



Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Comprehensive analysis of the Aesthetic Implants Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.



More Trending Topics From Fortune Business Insights@



Vitiligo Treatment Market to Reach US$ 1,944.5 Mn by 2026; Ever Rising Demand for Advanced Treatment Options to Propel Market, says Fortune Business Insights



Wearable Medical Devices Market to Exhibit an Astounding 24.7% CAGR; Advent of IoT-integrated Devices Will Enable Growth, says Fortune Business Insights



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™ we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We, therefore, offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.



Contact Us:



Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.



308, Supreme Headquarters,



Survey No. 36, Baner,



Pune-Bangalore Highway,



Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.



Phone:



US :+1 424 253 0390



UK : +44 2071 939123



APAC : +91 744 740 1245



Email:sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com



Fortune Business Insights™



Linkedin | Twitter | BLogs