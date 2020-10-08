Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/08/2020 -- The Global Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market report provides an in-depth analysis of the key market insights, its future trends and developments, profiles of leading players, key restraints and drivers, segmentation and forecasting. The report highlights the market size and CAGR of the important segments, thus providing quick relevant information of the global market. The report consists of several aspects that affect the growth of the Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing market. It also offers an excellent growth opportunity for the new entrants and assisting them to get more profit.



The point-of-care diagnostics market is projected to reach USD 46 billion by 2024 from USD 28.5 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 10.4%



The Point-of-Care testing devices have now found applications in a large number of medical conditions



Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing market in 2020.



This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.



The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:



Abbott Laboratories, Inc, Alere, Inc, Danaher Corporation, Roche Diagnostics Limited, Abaxis, Inc, Bayer AG, Becton, Dickinson And Company, Nipro Corporation, Samsung Medison Co. Ltd, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare



Segment by Type



Glucose Monitoring

Cardiac Markers

Infectious Diseases Testing

Cholesterol Testing

Coagulation Monitoring

Others



Segmentation by Application:



Clinics

Home

Laboratories

Assisted living healthcare facilities

Hospitals



Regional and Country-level Analysis



The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.



The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of sales for the period 2015-2026.



Strategic Points Covered in TOC:



The report firstly introduced the Incubator basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



The Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market report is a collection of pragmatic information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments



Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Marketing Analysis and Strategies Carry Out as below:



The report elucidates a gist of the tried-and-tested as well as innovative strategies undertaken by potential stakeholders with regards to the marketing of the product.

The sales channels chosen (that include direct as well as indirect marketing) by the companies are briefly enumerated in the Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing market report.

The distributors of these products and a gist of the top-of-the-notch customers for the same are also encompassed in the study.

The report is inclusive of the pivotal driving forces influencing the commercialization landscape of the Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing market and their impact on the revenue scale of this business sphere.

The rising product demand from the key geographies as well as the pivotal applications and potential business arenas are also included in the Point of Care Diagnostics/Testing Market report.



Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19 on the market. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this. Also, where possible, we will provide an additional COVID-19 update supplement/report to the report in Q3, please check for with the sales team.



