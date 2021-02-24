New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/24/2021 -- Growth in demand for anemia screening, demand from blood banks for disease screening, competitive prices, along with growing need for disease diagnosis and greater awareness about related disorders will drive the market at a high CAGR during the forecast period.



Market Size- USD 691.35 million in 2018, Market Growth- CAGR of 11.7%, Market trends- Rise in anemia and cases of diabetes, coupled with increasing disease awareness from the Asia Pacific region is boosting the global Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzers market, North America expected to register the highest market share during the forecast period



The Global Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Report 2026 published by Reports and Data to its ever expanding database covers critical data about the technological evolution, market share, market size, current and emerging trends, growth opportunities, current market situation, government regulations, limitations, threats, and challenges of the market. The report is an all-inclusive document covering the impacts of COVID-19 on the economy as well as demand of the market. The report provides a study of the present as well as future impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the overall market. The study also benefits the players by providing a concise and effective strategy to strengthen their footing in the market.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are HemoCue Diagnostics (A Danaher Company), EKF Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Infopia Co Ltd, Empatica Inc., Roche Holding AG, Ceragem Medisys, Convergent Technologies, Trinity Biotech plc, and I-Sens Inc., amongst others .



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer market is split into:



Method (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Invasive methods

Direct cyanmethemoglobin method

HemoCue method

Sahli's method

Hb color scale method

Copper sulphate method

Non- Invasive methods

Occlusion spectroscopy

Pulse co-oximetry

Trancutaneous Reflection Spectroscopy

Others



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Diabetes diagnosis

Anemia diagnosis

Others



End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Hospitals

Personal Use

Diagnostic Centers

Others



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Point of Care Hemoglobin Analyzer market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

Chapter 4. POC Hemoglobin Analyzer Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. POC Hemoglobin Analyzer Segmentation Analysis

4.2. POC Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026

4.3. Regulatory framework

4.4. POC Hemoglobin Analyzer Market Impact Analysis

4.4.1. Market driver analysis

4.4.1.1. Growth in demand for anemia screening

4.4.1.2. Demand from blood banks for disease screening

4.4.1.3. Competitive prices

4.4.2. Market restraint analysis

4.4.2.1. Lack of proper regulations in developing countries

4.5. Key opportunities prioritized

4.6. POC Hemoglobin Analyzer Price Analysis

4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's

4.8. POC Hemoglobin Analyzer PESTLE Analysis



Continue…..



To summarize, the report provides insightful data regarding every aspect of the market to enable the players to gain a competitive edge. The report comprises of data and information gathered from extensive primary and secondary research and is validated and verified by industry experts and professionals. The data provides reliable statistics for the period of 2020-2027 organized in the form of tables, charts, graphs, diagrams, and other graphical representations.



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



