New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/12/2021 -- Government initiatives for large scale collaborations of Point-of-Care molecular diagnostics for technical advancements and the changing lifestyle and increasing strategic initiatives such as product launch or collaboration are key factors contributing to the high CAGR of the market during the forecast period.



Market Size – USD 656.5 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.7%, Market Trends– Advancements in Point of Care molecular diagnostics like rapid testing and diagnosis



According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Point-of-care molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 656.5 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.00 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 14.7%. Point-of-care molecular diagnostics have provided rapid actionable information to the patient and also quick results to the test diagnosis boosting the growth of the market. Newly, emerging molecular diagnostics has proved to meet the requirements for speed, low cost, and have simplified methods of Point-of-care applications. The development of technology, which has made able to diagnose various infectious diseases at different sites with limited infrastructure, is expected to be the key driver boosting the market demand for POC molecular diagnostics. An intense effort has been made to build on existing technologies and further to generate new technologies for the diagnosis of a broad spectrum of infectious diseases.



The competitive landscape of the market offers significant insight into the key market players operating in the Point-of-care molecular diagnostics market. The segment covers market share, product portfolio, pricing analysis, and strategic business decisions taken by each market player. The report also includes the strategic steps and initiatives undertaken by the companies to combat the impact of the pandemic. The major companies explored in the report are Abbott Laboratories (US), Biomerieux (France), Danaher (US), Roche diagnostics (Switzerland), Meridian biosciences (US), Quidel (US), Johnson & Johnson (US), Cepheid(US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Becton (US), Dickinson and Company (US), Alere, Inc. (US), and others.



The report offers a comprehensive study of the regional bifurcation of the market and provides insightful data about the regulatory framework, current and emerging market trends, opportunities, supply-demand ratio, production and consumption volume, and the import/export ratio in each region. It also evaluates the presence of each market player in the region and strategic initiatives taken by the companies to gain a robust presence in the region. The regional segmentation covers country-wise analysis of the market and includes:



- North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

- Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

- Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

- Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

- Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The research report on the global Point-of-care molecular diagnostics market offers extensive analysis of the product spectrum and application scope of the business landscape. Based on the product type, the Point-of-care molecular diagnostics market is split into:



Product and Services Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



- Assays & Kits

- Instruments/Analyzers

- Services & Software



Technology Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



- Polymerase Chain Reaction

- Genetic Sequencing-based (DNA/RNA Purification)

- Hybridization-based (In-Situ Hybridization)

- Microarray-based (Chips and Microarrays)

- Real Time Polymerase Chain Reaction

- Mass Spectrometry

- Isothermal Amplification

- Others



Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



- Infectious Diseases

- Oncology

- Hematology

- Prenatal Testing

- Endocrinology

- Sexually Transmitted Diseases

- Health Care Associated Infection

- Others



End Use Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)



- Hospitals

- Clinics

- Homecare

- Assisted Living Healthcare Facilities

- Decentralized Labs

- Others



Key findings of the report:



- Historical and current trends of the market

- Factors likely to influence the dynamics of the market

- Growth assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period

- Regional and global analysis of the market players including their market share, revenue contribution, and global position

- Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the market

- Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Point-of-care molecular diagnostics market

- Strategic recommendations to the established market players and emerging companies



Table of Content:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope & Premise

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Market Estimation Distribution Channel

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2016 – 2026

Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics

3.1. Macro-Economic Indicators

3.1.1. Technological advancements

3.1.2. High demand for early diagnosis

Chapter 4. Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Global Point of Care Molecular Diagnostics Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.3. Market Indicators Analysis

4.3.1. Market Drivers Analysis

4.3.1.1. Rapid detection

4.3.1.2. Development of DNA sequencing

4.3.1.3. Growing prevalence of infectious diseases

4.3.2. Market Restraints Analysis

4.3.2.1. Lack of high-complexity testing center

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter\'s Five Forces Analysis



Continue….



Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized as per requirement. Please get in touch with us for further inquiry and we will ensure you get the report best suited for your needs.



