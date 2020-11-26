Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 55.35 Billion by 2027 : Abbott, F. Hoffmann-La Roche and Siemens Healthineers

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2020 -- Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market: An Overview

According to the recent market analysis of Reports and Data, the global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market was valued to be USD 26.28 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to surpass USD 55.35 Billion by year 2027, registering a CAGR of 9.6%.



According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in U.S. itself more than 100 million adults are suffering from diabetes or pre-diabetes at present. Cardiovascular diseases (CVD) account for approximately 800,000 deaths in the country. On an average, U.S. records the death of one person every 40 seconds due to CVD. It also causes 3.9 million deaths in Europe and around 1.8 million deaths in the European Union.



Point-of-care (POC) diagnostics is a medical diagnostic test that enables physicians and medical staff to accurately attain lab-quality diagnostic results in real-time. In other words, the results are available within minutes rather than hours. With portable blood analyzers, testing near patient streamlines the diagnostic process and aids to ensure patients receive the most effectual and efficient care when and where needed. Point-of-care (POC) diagnostic testing allows medical staff to make speedy treatment decisions when analyzing a patient's condition or monitoring a treatment reaction. By streamlining the testing process, physicians can focus on what matters most—providing effective, quality patient care.



Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market Dynamics

Near patient testing allows more than just bedside testing. It enables clinicians to improve efficiency and productivity. These diagnostic tools are possibly more expensive than traditional ones but are more accurate and even lower staff burden by driving the focus back to the patient. Major developments in the field of Point-of-Care (PoC) diagnostics include PixCell Medical's acceptance of the FDA 510(k) approval for its POC the HemoScreen Haematology Analyser, in 2018. HemoScreen Haematology Analyser enables physicians to make accurate decisions with increased rapidity.



Prevalence of infectious diseases, increasing occurance of target diseases, and stronger preference for home healthcare in developing economies as well as across the world are increasing the adoption of PoC diagnostics products. Greater investment by public organizations is also a driving factor for the growth of the market. For instance, in 2018, the Massachusetts Medical Device Development Center used a USD 7.9 million grant from the National Institute of Health (NIH) to establish a M2D2 which essentially helps inventors leading promising new PoC devices and technologies dealing with heart, lung, blood and sleep disorders.



Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market: Regional Outlook

North America is expected to account for the 41.1% of the global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market owing to the to the prevalence of CVD and chronic disorders due to unhealthy lifestyle, increasing FDA approvals and government regulations associated with development of healthcare. Europe is the second largest region for Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market with a share of 33.1% due to the increased adoption of these devices, rise in awareness about medical innovative, increased applications of point of care diagnostic devices, and rapidly aging population coupled with increase in incidences of diabetes and liver diseases.



Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market: Key Players

- Abbott

- F. Hoffmann-La Roche

- Siemens Healthineers



Impact of COVID-19 on Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market



COVID-19 has affected various business aspects and the healthcare sector has been the most impacted by the crisis. The WHO has declared COVID-19 to be a global pandemic and the healthcare industry has resorted to a number of emergency undertakings to help the general public fight the deadly disease. While hospitals and clinics are filled to capacity, trying to help ailing patients, most patients have been asked to stay away healthcare institutions if not faced with dire emergency as hospitals are right now highly contagious. The Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market is expected to register a massive surge in demand as COVID-19 crisis creates a considerable opportunity for near patient tests.



Report Highlights:

- Detailed overview of the parent market

- Changing Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market dynamics

- In-depth Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market segmentation

- Historical, present, and projected Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market size in terms of volume and value

- Recent Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market trends and developments

- Competitive landscape

- Strategies of key players and products offered

- Segments, sub-segments, and geographical regions showing growth prospects

- A neutral perspective on Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics market performance



Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market: Segmentation

For the purpose of the study, this Reports and Data has segmented the Global Point of Care (PoC) Diagnostics Market on the basis of product type, platform type, prescription mode, end user and the regional outlook:



Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Glucose Monitoring Products

o Strips

o Meters

o Lancets & Lancing Devices

- Cardiometabolic Testing Products

o Cardiac Marker Testing Products

o Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing Products

o HBA1C Testing Products

- Infectious Disease Testing Products

o Influenza Testing Products

o HIV Testing Products

o Hepatitis C Testing Products

o Sexually Transmitted Disease (STD) Testing Products

o Healthcare-Associated Infection (HAI) Testing Products

o Respiratory Infection Testing Products

o Tropical Disease Testing Products

o Other Infectious Disease Testing Products

- Coagulation Testing Products

- PT/INR Testing Products

- Activated Clotting Time (ACT/APTT) Testing Products

- Pregnancy and Fertility Testing Products

- Pregnancy Testing Products

- Fertility Testing Products

- Tumour/Cancer Marker Testing Products

- Urinalysis Testing Products

- Cholesterol Testing Products

- Haematology Testing Products

- Drugs-of-Abuse Testing Products

- Fecal Occult Testing Products

- Other POC Products



Platform Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Agglutination assays

- Biosensors

- Dipsticks

- Lateral Flow Assays

- Microfluidics

- Molecular Diagnostics

- Solid phase



Prescription Mode (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Prescription-based Testing

- OTC Testing



End User (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- Professional Diagnostic Centres

- Clinical Laboratories (Outpatient Healthcare & Ambulatory Care Settings)

- Hospitals/Critical Care Centres

- Home Care

- Research Laboratories

- Other End Users



Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

- North America

o U.S.

o Canada

- Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Spain

o France

o Italy

o Rest of Europe

- Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o Rest of Asia-Pacific

- Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

- Middle East and Africa (MEA)



