Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/13/2023 -- Point of Care/ Rapid Diagnostics Market is expected to reach USD 75.5 billion by 2027 from an estimated USD 45.4 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2027.



Growth in this market is largely driven by factors such as the high prevalence of target conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, and infectious diseases, and growing government policies, the shortage of skilled laboratory technicians, and the rising number of CLIA-waived POC tests.



Browse in-depth TOC on "Point of Care/ Rapid Diagnostics Market"



334 - Tables

48 - Figures

398 - Pages



Key Market Players:



The major players operating in the point-of-care and rapid diagnostics market are Abbott (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Danaher Corporation (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), and F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Quidel Corporation (US), Chembio Diagnostics (US), EKF Diagnostics (UK), Trinity Biotech plc (Ireland), Instrumentation Laboratory (a Werfen Company) (US), Nova Biomedical (US), PTS Diagnostics (US), Sekisui Diagnostics (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and bioMérieux SA (France).



Driver: increasing prevalence of infectious diseases



It is possible to diagnose and treat these extremely contagious diseases quickly thanks to point-of-care tests with high sensitivity and specificity. The need for point-of-care diagnostics for the quick detection of infectious diseases is probably going to increase as infectious diseases like HIV, hepatitis, influenza, and tuberculosis become more common. The key data on the main infectious diseases affecting developing nations is provided below:



According to the National Aids Control Organization (NACO), in 2021, approximately 2.40 million people in India were infected with HIV. Of the total HIV-infected population, 45% were women, and 2% were children under the age of 12.



According to the WHO Global TB Report 2021, of the 1.7 billion global population infected with TB, around 587 million people with TB reside in Southeast Asia (SEA).



Opportunity: Point of care tests with multiplexing capabilities.



A single point-of-care device that can run multiple analytes is being developed by businesses. Multiplexing, which these devices are capable of, is the simultaneous measurement of multiple analytes on a single cartridge. Comparing widely used singleplex tests to multiplex point-of-care tests, multiplex point-of-care tests have a number of advantages, including higher throughput, higher output per sample, and increased efficiency at lower costs. These advantages will support the advancement of personalised medicine as well as the development of more accurate and thorough diagnostics. One example of a multiplexed device is Alere's Triage 8 Panel for Drugs of Abuse, an immunoassay that can identify the main metabolites of drugs of abuse and yield results in just 10 minutes. A number of market players will experience new opportunities for growth as a result of the commercialization of such high-tech and affordable multiplex point-of-care tests.



"The infectious disease testing products is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.



Based on products, the point-of-care and rapid diagnostics market is segmented into glucose monitoring products, cardiometabolic monitoring products, COVID-19 testing products, infectious disease testing products, coagulation monitoring products, pregnancy & fertility testing products, hematology testing products, thyroid stimulating hormone testing products, tumor/cancer marker testing products, fecal occult testing products, urinalysis testing products, drug-of-abuse testing products, cholesterol testing products, and other products.



The infectious disease testing products is anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Globally, the surge in the infectious diseases cases has accelerated the demand for rapid diagnostic tests. According to WHO, in 2021, an estimated 1.5 million individuals worldwide acquired HIV infection. Leading players engaged in the manufacturing of infectious diseases testing products and the initiatives by government to promote the awareness about POCT products are likely to support the growth this segment in near future.



"The Lateral Flow Assays segment accounted for the largest share of the point-of-care diagnostics market, by platform, in 2021"



Based on platform, the point-of-care and rapid diagnostics market is segmented into lateral flow assays, immunoassays, microfluidics, dipsticks, and molecular diagnostics. The lateral flow assays segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. The growing adoption of lateral flow assays owing to the advantages offered by lateral low assay over other technologies by replacing conventional, lengthy laboratory procedures are likely to contribute towards to the rapid growth of this segment during the forecast period.



"The OTC Testing Products segment, by mode of purchase segment, accounted for the largest share of the global point-of-care and rapid diagnostics market in 2021"



On the basis of mode of purchase, the point-of-care and rapid diagnostics market is segmented into OTC testing products and prescription-based testing products. The OTC testing products segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2021. Factors such as the rising prevalence of diabetes, growing patient preference of OTC products for the diagnosis of pregnancy, blood glucose monitoring, and stigmatized conditions such as STDs and HIV/AIDS, and lower cost of OTC products are propelling the growth of the OTC testing products segment.



"On the basis of sample, blood segment is accounted for the largest share of the global point-of-care and rapid diagnostics market in 2021"



On the basis of sample, the point-of-care and rapid diagnostics market is segment into blood, urine, nasal and oropharyngeal swabs, and other samples. The blood sample segment accounted for the largest market share 2021. Growing applications of blood samples for the diagnosis of various diseases such as malaria, HIV, cardiac biomarkers, blood glucose testing, blood gas and electrolytes analysis and presence of portable and handheld instruments and test kits using blood sample to diagnose of diseases are anticipated to support the growth of the segment.



"On the basis of End Users, Home Care and Self-testing segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period"



On the basis of end users, the point-of-care and rapid diagnostics market is segmented into clinical laboratories; ambulatory care facilities and physicians' offices; pharmacies, retail clinics, and E-commerce platforms; hospitals, critical care centers, and urgent care centers; home care & self-testing; and other end users. The homecare and Self-testing segment is anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The rapid test kits designed for the at-home use had offered high convenience to patient in detecting and monitoring their own health issues, reducing the hospital visit and uncomfortable situations. Rising prevalence of diabetes, increasing need for the diagnosis & continuous monitoring of health condition has driven the inclination of patients towards home & remote monitoring devices. Rapid development and ongoing partnership among players in developing innovative POCT for home setting is anticipated to fule the growth of this end user in the coming years.



"The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period"



The global point-of-care and rapid diagnostics market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of this market, followed by Europe. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. Owing to the rising prevalence of cardiac diseases, diabetes, and infectious diseases, growing economy, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, growing initiatives by government boost the adoption of POCT, emergence of new rapid diagnostic kits manufacturer, and increased focus of key players to boost their distribution channel in the region.



