Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on the market. It offers detailed insights into the impact of COVID-19 on the industry at a regional level and industry level. The report also covers the developments and government regulations related to COVID-19. The report further analyzes the current and future impact of COVID-19 on the global market and provides an insight into the post-COVID-19 situation.



Key Highlights From The Report



The Glucose Monitoring Products segment dominated the market with a share of 28.5% in 2019 due to the growing occurrence of diabetes and an increase in the number of glucose monitoring products. Also, the increasing prevalence of cancer globally contributes to the growth of the Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Product.



The Home care Settings is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period as the patients prefer home care settings.



Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and diabetes.



Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics, Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nova Biomedical, and Quidel Corporation, among others.



The report projects the market is anticipated to grow at a significant rate owing to raid advancements and technological developments in the sector. The report offers strategic recommendations to the businesses and investors to capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities. The report further provides a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape and provides complete coverage with regard to company profiles, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, and market position. It also covers mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, collaborations, agreements, and partnerships, among others. It also offers insights into the manufacturing processes, revenue estimations, R&D advancements, and industrial penetration.



Emergen Research has segmented the global Point of Care Testing Market on the basis of Product, End-User, Mode of Purchase, and region:



Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infectious Disease Testing Products

Glucose Monitoring Products

Pregnancy and fertility Testing Products

Cardio-metabolic Monitoring Products

Hematology Testing Products

Cholesterol Testing Products

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products

Others



End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Laboratories

Home care Settings

Hospitals

Others



Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Over-the-counter (OTC) Products

Prescription Based Products



Objectives of the Report:



Study of the global Point of Care Testing market size by key regions, types, and applications with reference to historical data (2017-2018) and forecast (2020-2027)

Industrial structure analysis of the Point of Care Testing market by identification of various sub-segments

Extensive analysis of key market players along with their SWOT analysis

Competitive landscape benchmarking

Analysis of Point of Care Testing market based on growth trends, futuristic outlook, and contribution to the total growth of the market

Analysis of drivers, constraints, opportunities, challenges, and risks in the global Point of Care Testing market

Comprehensive analysis of competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and other strategic alliances



Point of Care Testing Market Segmentation by Regions:



North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



TOC



Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Research Sources



1.4.1. Primary



1.4.2. Secondary



1.4.3. Paid Sources



1.5. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027



Chapter 3. Key Insights



Chapter 4. Point of Care Testing Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Point of Care Testing Market Material Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Industrial Outlook



4.2.1. Market indicators analysis



4.2.2. Market drivers analysis



4.2.2.1. Increasing Prevalence of Infectious Disease in developing Countries



4.2.2.2. Rise in geriatric population



4.2.2.3. Increasing R&D for the development of new technologies



4.2.2.4. Scarcity of Skilled Laboratory Technicians



4.2.2.5. Increasing Government support and initiatives



4.2.3. Market restraints analysis



4.2.3.1. Stringent Regulatory Policies



4.2.3.2. Product Recalls by key players



4.2.3.3. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic



4.3. Technological Insights



4.4. Regulatory Framework



4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis



4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis



4.7. Price trend Analysis



4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis



CONTINUED…!



