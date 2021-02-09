Vancouver, BC -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/09/2021 -- The point of care testing market is set to attain a valuation of USD 57.08 Billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.2%. Point of care testing is the medical diagnostic testing at or near the point of care and allows the physicians to achieve real-time and lab-quality results within a few minutes accurately. The application of point-of-care testing is widespread in numerous end-use industries, including clinical laboratories, home care settings, and hospitals.



The Point of Care Testing market report focuses on the economic developments and consumer spending trends across different countries for the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The research further reveals which countries and regions will have a better standing in the years to come. Apart from this, the study talks about the growth rate, market share as well as the recent developments in the Point of Care Testing industry worldwide. Besides, the special mention of major market players adds importance to the overall market study.



Point of Care Testing Market Drivers

The primary factors driving the development of the point of care testing market are the increasing geriatric population and the rising incidences of infectious diseases. The government initiatives to promote the use of point of care (POC) across various healthcare sectors are a crucial contributing factor to the rising sales of POC testing products.

The incorporation of products in electronic health records and Picture Archiving and Communication system has changed the point of care testing (POC) industry. The use of point of care in electronic health records has helped to produce accurate and complete information about patients. Incorporating a Picture Archiving and Communication system at the point of care has helped improve patient care, enhance productivity, and decrease workload.



Point of Care Testing Market Regional Analysis

In 2019, the North American point of care testing market accounted for 42.4% market share in terms of revenue. This is due to the increasing demand for POC testing products is due to the rising government initiatives to promote the usage of POC testing products and the introduction of cost-effective, technologically advanced, user-friendly products.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant market growth over the forecast period due to the rising amount of investments by the key players to develop new and advanced technologies and utilize the cheap labor and easy availability of raw materials in the region.



Key Highlights From The Report

The Glucose Monitoring Products segment dominated the market with a share of 28.5% in 2019 due to the growing occurrence of diabetes and an increase in the number of glucose monitoring products. Also, the increasing prevalence of cancer globally contributes to the growth of the Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Product.

The Home care Settings is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period as the patients prefer home care settings.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases and diabetes.



Point of Care Testing Market Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Chembio Diagnostics, Siemens, Roche Diagnostics, Danaher Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Qiagen, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Nova Biomedical, and Quidel Corporation, among others.



Point of Care Testing Market Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Infectious Disease Testing Products

Glucose Monitoring Products

Pregnancy and fertility Testing Products

Cardio-metabolic Monitoring Products

Hematology Testing Products

Cholesterol Testing Products

Tumor/Cancer Marker Testing Products

Others



Point of Care Testing Market End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Clinical Laboratories

Home care Settings

Hospitals

Others



Mode of Purchase Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Over-the-counter (OTC) Products

Prescription Based Products



Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market's growth?



Point of Care Testing Market Research Methodology

Data triangulation and market breakdown

Research assumptions Research data including primary and secondary data

Primary data includes breakdown of primaries and key industry insights

Secondary data includes key data from secondary sources



