Increasing adoption of point of care ultrasound (POCUS) in emergency departments for the diagnosis of trauma cases coupled with technological advancements are factors that drive point of care ultrasound market. Focused assessment with sonography for trauma (FAST) cases is an important bedside examination. This procedure is performed by physician to determine appropriate patient disposition that enhances the demand for sonography. Above-mentioned type of sonography is widely used in emergency departments (ED) for trauma patients that further propels business growth. POC ultrasound is a useful tool for trauma patients in procedural assistance including anesthesia and vascular access. Its versatility and affordability aspects have made POC ultrasound an important tool for trauma patients thereby, augmenting POCUS market growth.



Increasing birth rates will boost the industry growth over forthcoming years. Substantial usage of POC ultrasound during pregnancy to detect free fluid and fetal heart rate accelerates the demand for POCUS. Point-of-care ultrasound provides easy access to detect anomalies in baby's position inside womb. Such advantages render positive impact on industry growth. Furthermore, rising innovations for better patient care and outcomes is expected to encourage customer buying behavior for POCUS. However, irregular reimbursement policies may restrict the business growth over analysis timeframe.



Therapeutic devices segment accounted over 30% revenue share in 2018 and will showcase significant CAGR by 2025. Moreover, therapeutic devices are extensively used in homecare settings as it provides real time data to the patient at home. POCUS devices are used in non-invasive techniques and use of therapeutic devices in cosmetic surgeries and other applications are factors that will favor segmental growth.



Trolley based devices segment was valued more than 1.4 billion in 2018. The segment demand is attributed to rising usage of trolley based devices in emergency care settings as well as acute care settings. Rising necessity for trolley based devices in healthcare settings that will further boost the segmental growth.



Musculoskeletal segment accounted over 14% revenue share in 2018 and will show lucrative growth over the coming years. POCUS helps in providing corrective and accurate information for muscle tear and intramuscular hemorrhage. Additionally, it assists in pain management that is used in diagnosis of patients undergoing musculoskeletal symptoms. Above-mentioned factors foster segmental growth.



Maternity centers segment was valued more than USD 340 million in 2018. Increasing birth rates coupled with growing demand for POCUS to provide accurate and easy health information fosters segmental growth.



North America point of care ultrasound industry is estimated to witness lucrative CAGR of over 4% by 2025. Regional growth is attributed to growing prevalence of chronic diseases coupled with rising awareness among people for early diagnosis. Moreover, technological advancements in POCUS should upsurge the regional revenue size over the coming years.



Prominent players operating in point of care ultrasound market include Analogic, Canon Medical Systems, Esaote, Fujifilm, B. Braun, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips, Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, Siemens Healthcare, Samsung Electronics and Toshiba. Eminent market players launch new products and adopt various strategies to maintain their position in the industry. For instance, in January 2017, GE Healthcare introduced new Vscan portable ultrasound device. This device is helpful in measuring bladder volume and for assessing heart failure patients. New product launch has fortified company's product portfolio.