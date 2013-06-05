Point of Sale and POS System Company Moves to Modernize Orange County Businesses

Cerritos, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/05/2013 -- Cerritos, CA based company, Eprime POS (point of sale) has announced their expansion to the Orange County market from their Cerritos, CA location. Eprime POS has provided Los Angeles restaurant business owners computerized cash registers and complete POS systems for over seven years since 2006 and have serviced a wide variety of customers. Clients include big names such as Shakey's Pizza, Round Table Pizza, Creation Grill, Shekarchi Restaurant, and more. More details regarding their specific units and clients can be found at their landing page: http://www.eprimedesigns.com/orange-county-point-of-sale-technicians/



Also recently announced was the introduction of Apple iOS integration for at-table ordering and direct-to-kitchen printing right from the waiting table - saving restaurants downtime and eliminating potential errors. Enterprise level solutions such as fully automated data backups, professional networking services, and database programming is also provided to business owners at reasonable costs and at expedited services.



Restaurant owners looking to have their PCAmerica Restaurant Pro Express menu programmed in the Orange County area can also contact Eprime for fast menu programming at low costs. More details on price breakdowns can be found on their services page here.



Eprime POS also has competitive pricing with a free estimate, consultation, and installation. Their website advertises that there are no hidden fees, no contract fees, and their systems have the flexibility to choose any credit card merchant processing gateway - a big bonus to any restaurant business owner.



About Eprime POS Designs

The company was established in 2006 focusing on providing local Southern California IT support and point of sale services. Since then, they have expanded into design and web solutions including hosting and development. Their POS system services include sales, installation, refurbishing, and programming. You can visit their yellow page listing here.



Company Contact

Eprime POS Designs

data@eprimedesigns.com

Cerritos, CA

http://www.eprimedesigns.com/pos/