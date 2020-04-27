Point of Sale Payment Solutions

Doral, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2020 -- Using systems that embrace POS payment makes checkout faster, easier, quicker and more organized. These useful tools are inexpensive, versatile and today, numerousbusinesses use them. What's so special about POS software anyhow?



A POS, or point of sale system, can easily manage credit, debit, cash, electronic and touchless payments. Modern POS systems also provide additional features such as cloud storage and backups, inventory management tools and intuitive user interfaces. By making card payments in seconds versus minutes these systems will speed up the process. For businesses that usual have peak traffic, it is vital to keep the lines in motion to offer punctual checkout to customers.



The processing of POS payments is one of the most secure approaches so long as the POS provider performs daily security updates and maintenance. Modern encryption helps to ensure that business and customer data stays secure.



About On The Fly POS

On The Fly POS is a point of sale app with a simple "Go Ahead, Touch It" focus. It is designed to be easy to use, yet provides a highly effective digital tablet system. The system integrates seamlessly with modern POS systems and includes features like easy payment processing, a user-friendly backend, email or printed receipts, and support for high-quality photos and video. For more information on our business POS app or to schedule a demonstration, visit our website or email info@ontheflypos.com.