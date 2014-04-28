Point of Sale Terminals Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Point of sale terminal is a computerized process for replacing cash register. This system is capable of recording and keeping track of customer orders, processing credit and debit cards, connecting to other systems, and managing the inventory. Point of sale terminal has a personal computer as its core which is provided with a specific application program and I/O devices for particular environment. This system is used in various industries including entertainment, restaurants, lodging, and museums requiring point of sale like service desk.



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Some of the drivers of POS terminal market include increased efficiency, control over operations, productivity gains, increase in productivity of serving staff, return on investments, and fine tuning of business model. Declining inventory, theft, wastage and employee misuse are some important factors that helps various companies in making important business decisions and driving the sales of POS terminal software market in retail and hospitality sectors.



Availability of wireless point of sales systems, average life completion of installed terminals, and new software requirements for efficient utilization of old POS software systems are offering higher potential sales opportunities for POS software. Also, EMV compliance (Euro pay /MasterCard/Visa) standards for chip embedded cards are expected to drive EMV compatible POS systems in global market.



Market Segmentation



- Magnetic Stripe Card EFTPOS Terminals

- Smart Card Enabled EFTPOS Terminals



The research report would analyze diverse market segments within the existing market and geographical distribution across the globe. This report is a comprehensive study of current market trends, growth drivers, factors affecting market growth, industry structure, and market projections for upcoming years. Report also includes analysis of recent technological developments in this market, Porter’s five force model analysis and complete company profile of top industry players. This report also provides review of micro and macro factors significant with respect to existing market players and new entrants.



Geographies analyzed under this research report includes



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



Major Players



Some of the major players of this market includes Atos Worldline, First Data, Fujitsu Limited, Gemalto N.V., Hypercom Corporation, International Business Machines Corp., Intellect International NV, Keycorp Limited, Micros Systems Inc., Motorola Inc., NCR Corporation, Radiant Systems Inc., Thyron Systems Limited, Wincor Nixdorf AG, and others.



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