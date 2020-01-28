Point of Use (POU) Water Filtration Market Competitive Research and Precise Outlook 2019 to 2030 with Leading Key Players BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Brita GmbH, 3M

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- Point of Use (POU) is one of the major types of water filtration systems that are specially installed for domestic purposes. They supply purified drinking water and are mainly fitted in the bathrooms or kitchen counters at homes for cooking, drinking, and bathing. This type of filtration system needs regular maintenance with the filters to be replaced every 3 to 6 months or maximum one year. Carbon filtration and reverse osmosis are the different types of Point of Use (POU) systems that fights up to 99% of water contamination. Owing to these techniques, POU systems supply high-quality drinking and cooking water.



Segmentation of Point of Use (PoU) Water Filtration Market:



Major Key players:

BWT Aktiengesellschaft, Brita GmbH, 3M, Pentair plc, Kinetico, Aquaphor, Bilt srl, Ecowater Systems LLC, and Culligan



Device Type :

Faucet,Table-top,Under the sink,Pitchers



Filtration Method :

Residential,Non-Residential,Commercial,Industrial,Healthcare,Educational Institutions



End User:

Reverse Osmosis,Carbon Filtration,Distillation,Ultrafiltration,Disinfection



Region:

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World



Point of Use Water Filter is ideal to use point of use systems with a single machine, a coffee machine for instance; however, many outlets use can a single PoU system to operate more than one machine. On the other hand, cut-throat competition prevailing among market players and the availability of alternatives, such as Point of Entry (PoE) water filtration systems, are among factors that will hinder market growth to a certain extent.



Point of Use (POU) water filtration systems are an ideal alternative to water pitcher filters or refrigerator. They use advanced filtration techniques that not only improve the taste of water, but also makes it healthier than the common tap water.



Contact Us-

