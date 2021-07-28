Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market Worth $23.4 Billion by 2025 : Growing at a CAGR of 9.29%

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- The report "Point-of-Use Water Treatment Systems Market by Device (Tabletop, Faucet-mounted, Countertop) Technology (RO, Ultrafiltration, Distillation, Disinfection, Filtration), Application (Residential & Non-Residential), & Region - Global Forecast to 2025", is projected to grow from USD 15.0 billion in 2020 to USD 23.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 9.29%. Factors such as increasing water contamination, growing awareness about the benefits of clean drinking water, and increasing construction activities drive the point-of-use water treatment systems market.



The counter-top units segment is projected to dominate the global point-of-use water treatment systems market through 2025

The counter-top units segment acquired the largest share in the point-of-use water treatment systems market in 2019, in terms of value, and is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. These systems are convenient to use, have easy maintenance, and they last for a longer duration, owing to the bigger size of filters as compared to those of pitchers and faucet-mounted filters. Faucet-mounted filters segment is projected to register the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period as these devices are inexpensive and has easy installation.



The ion exchange segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the point-of-use water treatment systems market during the forecast period

The ion exchange segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the point-of-use water treatment systems market from 2020 to 2025. These systems helps in reducing the hardness of water and demineralizing it. Moreover, these are also helpful in lead removal from contaminated water. The ultrafiltration systems segment is projected to grow at the second-highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to their easy maintenance, better durability, along with simple, clean, and chemical free filtration process for water purification.



The Asia Pacific is projected to hold the largest share in the point-of-use water treatment systems market during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific is the most attractive market for point-of-use water treatment systems due to the rapid socio-economic development in the region. The growth of this region is supplemented by the growing concerns related to contaminated water and the rise in awareness about various water filtration technologies in developing economies such as India and China.



Key players operating in the point-of-use water treatment systems market include Honeywell International (US), Pentair (UK), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Unilever (UK), LG Electronics (South Korea), Coway (South Korea), BWT (Austria), Toray Industries (Japan), BRITA Group(Germany and US), and Alticor (US). These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their global presence and increase their market share.



COVID-19 impact on global point-of-use water treatment systems market

Safety and government orders issued at the federal, state, and local levels are the two primary issues that affect PoU manufacturing companies. The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly affected every business across the world, but the federal governments of the US, Germany, Brazil, and Mexico offer guidance to prevent the spread of the virus, as well as Shelter-in- Place Orders issued at the state and local levels have forced companies to modify or change their daily business operations. PoU devices manufacturing and installations are heavily affected due to business shutdown mandates, social distancing norms, and limited local and state government office activities. PoU manufacturers are still offering water treatment systems with minimal workforce in areas where it is permitted and safe to do so.



PoU is a very old method of water treatment system. It has been around for nearly two decades. However, its demand began to grow in the past few years, reflecting a significant growth amid the deteriorating water quality, rise in urbanization, and a surge in the incidence of waterborne diseases across the globe. The growth is expected to witness fluctuations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lack of labor, disturbance in raw material supply, social distancing law, stringent government regulations, and the lack of demand are affecting the market.



