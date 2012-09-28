Points to Ponder: New Book Helps Readers Begin Inner Search for More Meaning and Purpose in Life

Walled Lake, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2012 -- Most people will admit to the on-going struggle they face to find more meaning and purpose to their life. Thanks to a new book by John D. Mosley, ending the search could very well be in sight.



‘Points to Ponder: Pathways to Self-Discovery’, has a simple message – that this meaning and purpose can be easily found by shifting life’s attention to where it needs to be.



Synopsis:



Points to Ponder: Pathways to Self-Discovery is a book designed to help the reader begin the inner search for more meaning and purpose to their lives. The author reveals the things people do to make their lives more difficult than they have to be. Learn to improve your life by focusing your attention on where it needs to be. When we take a closer look at our own lives we will see that the real answers to our problems lie not outside of us in the things we can buy or the relationships we have but within us in the things we do every day that we are not aware of.



As the author explains, everyone has it within them to make vital change.



“We all have the basic ingredients for a happy and fulfilling life yet who follows the recipe? My book invites the reader to discover who they are in order to start living a life filled with opportunity and purpose,” says Mosley.



He continues, “In our crazy, stressed out world we could all use a little advice on how to enjoy our lives and feel like our lives have meaning and purpose.”



Since its launch, the book has garnered a consistent string of rave reviews.



“This is a practical guide to self-improvement and self-awareness. You might look at it as an actual road map to recognizing your potential in life and planning the step-by-step journey to achieving the goals you have set for yourself. If, as the sages have often said, 'it all starts with knowing yourself', then this is the mirror to look in,” says Tom Swinson, reviewing the book for Amazon.com.



Another reader, Rebecca Johnson, was equally as impressed.



“In our crazy, stressed out modern world we still need to find time to listen to voices of sanity guiding us towards more fulfillment and happiness. John D. Mosley is such a voice and in this book he shares a wealth of wisdom,” she wrote.



Points to Ponder: Pathways to Self-Discovery, published by CreateSpace, is available now from Amazon.com.



Direct purchase link: http://amzn.to/UsTXOS



For more information, please visit the author’s official website: http://www.jdmremarks.wordpress.com/



About John D. Mosley

John D. Mosley is an author who writes about self-improvement and self-discovery.



He writes with the goal to inspire and motivate people to look deeper within, to set goals and to live responsibly. With simple concepts and encouraging words his books are accessible to people of all backgrounds.



John enjoys reading, writing, and travelling. He practices tae chi and chi kung. He holds the rank of second degree black belt in tae kwon do. He currently lives in Michigan where he works as a pharmacist.