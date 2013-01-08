Poland 2012 Wealth Book: The Rising Star of Europe - New Market Report Now Available

New Financial Services market report from WealthInsight: "Poland 2012 Wealth Book: The rising star of Europe"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2013 -- There are just over 28,400 HNWIs and 487 UHNWIs in Poland in 2012. This report reviews the performance and asset allocations of HNWIs and ultra HNWIs in Poland and highlights top performing cities. It also includes a full evaluation of the local wealth management industry.
Key Highlights
- There are just over 28,400 HNWIs in Poland in 2012. These HNWIs hold US$139 billion in wealth which equates to 16% of total individual wealth held in the country.
- At the end of 2012, Polish HNWIs held 30.6% (US$42 billion) of their wealth outside of Poland, which is well above the norm for worldwide HNWIs of between 20% and 30%.
- Warsaw is the largest city for Polish UHNWIs, accounting for 35% of total UHNWIs with 171 individuals. There are also sizable UHNWI populations in Krakow (34 UHNWIs), Wroclaw (26 UHNWIs), Gdansk (14 UHNWIs), Poznan (13 UHNWIs) and Lodz (13 UHNWIs).
- Poznan was the top performing city for UHNWIs, with numbers rising by 18% from 11 in 2007 to over 13 in 2012. This rise occurred as many foreign companies chose to build their headquarters in and around the city, especially following the construction of the Stary Browar shopping center in 2003. Major industries in the city include retail, FMCG, automotive and transport & logistics.
Scope
- Independent market sizing of Polish HNWIs across five wealth bands
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation trends from 2007 to 2012
- HNWI volume, wealth and allocation forecasts to 2017
- HNWI and UHNWI asset allocations across 13 asset classes
- Number of UHNWIs and UHNWI growth rates in every state
- Number of UHNWIs in all major cities
- Fastest growing cities for UHNWIs (2007-2012)
- Number of wealth managers in each city
- City wise ratings of wealth management saturation and potential
- Details of the development, challenges and opportunities of the Wealth Management and Private Banking sector in Poland
- Size of local wealth management industry
- Detailed wealth management and family office information
- Insights into the drivers of HNWI wealth
