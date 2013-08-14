Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Poland Beer Market Insights 2013 market report to its offering

Product Synopsis

A detailed market research report on the Poland beer industry. Researched and published by .



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

This report comprises of high level market research data on the Poland beer industry, published by . The report covers total market (on- and off-premise) and includes valuable insight and analysis on beer market trends, brands, brewers, packaging, distribution channels, market valuation and pricing.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

The beer market noted a growth of 5% in 2012 when compared to 2011. In 2012, beer mixes appeared on the market and accounted for almost 2% of the market.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

The market grew mainly due to good weather (especially in the first half of the year and summer time), the Euro 2012 football championship, and product developments from the main market players concerning specialty beers (predominately beer mix products).



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

The Poland Beer Market Insight report is designed for clients needing a quality in-depth understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Beer market. The report provides a much more granular and detailed data set than our competitors. All data has been researched, brand upwards, by an experienced 'on-the-ground' industry analyst who conducts face-to-face interviews with key producers, leading companies in allied industries, distributors and retailers.



Key Features and Benefits

This report provides readers with an excellent way of gaining a thorough understanding of the dynamics and structure of the Poland Beer industry. Data includes volumes from 2008 to 2012 plus forecasts for 2013, enabling historical and current trend analysis.



This report provides readers with in-depth market segmentation: mainstream, premium, super premium, discount, alcoholic strength, local segmentation, beer type.



This report provides data and analysis of the performance of both domestic and imported brands and reports on new product activity in 2012.



This report provides an analysis of industry structure, reports on company volumes and contains brewer profiles for major brewers



This report provides distribution channel data (on- vs off-premise) and discusses the latest trends in the key sub-channels. Packaging data includes consumption volumes by pack material, type, size, refillable vs non-refillable, multi-serve vs single serve. Market valuation data and pricing data, including beer consumption by price segment/distribution channel and selected consumer beer prices are also included.



Key Market Issues

Good weather, Euro 2012 football and the addition of new beer mixes drove consumption



Growing importance of specialty beers including newly present beer mixes



Poland is one of the largest countries in Eastern and Central Europe, with a population of over 38.4 m. It was one of the few European economies to have a fair GDP growth of 4% in 2011. However, in 2012 this slowed down to just 2%.



The Polish beer market is one of the highest consumption markets in Europe. It has increased from around 60 liters per capita in 1999 to 94 liters per capita in 2008, resulting in a growth of nearly 60% over the last decade



In the whole of 2012, beer saw growth of 5% compared to 2011. The beer market developed well, not only because of Euro 2012 football championship which was held in Poland (and Ukraine), but also due to good weather conditions



Key Highlights

Premium, super premium and discount segments increased, whilst mainstream lost share in 2012



The discount segment developed by volume mainly thanks to Private Label development and the economy Harnas and Wojak brands.



Top five brands' share remains at 45% supported by significant marketing investment



PL brands have increased market share to 8% in 2012. However, due to increasing production costs, some of the Private Label lines have been forced to put up their prices.



PL brands have increased market share to 8% in 2012. However, due to increasing production costs, some of the Private Label lines have been forced to put up their prices.



Companies Mentioned



CARLSBERG POLSKA GROUP (Previously CARLSBERG OKOCIM), KOMPANIA PIWOWARSKA AS, PERLA BROWARY LUBELSKIE SA, BROWAR VAN PUR LOMZA, ZYWIEC GROUP, Braniewo Brewery, Fuhrmann ,Cornelius Brewery (previous name Kiper) ,Witnica ,



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/139556/poland-beer-market-insights-2013.html